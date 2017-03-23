10 lifestyle bloggers you need to follow

Instagram is the BEST hub for fashion and beauty inspiration. If I'm stuck for style or make-up ideas, I'll go through my favourite Instagrammers to see what looks they've been rocking recently to get my creative juices flowing! With this in mind, I've rounded up my favourite Instagram stars for you to check out - and follow. Whether you need a Friday night, going out idea or the best skincare to invest in, there's someone for you...

Beauty junkie? You'll love Fleur de Force's Instagram page (that's if you don't follow her already!). The YouTube sensation provides her followers witha wealth of hair, make-up and skincare tips and tricks, plus all the best new beauty products.

Lorna Luxe is a big.deal. in the Instagram world right now - known for her outfit shots with her head cropped out (so people can better imagine wearing the looks themselves) and her 'chestfies' (selfies of her top/jeans looks), she boasts nearly half a million followers. What's more, her witty captions are bound to give you a good giggle.

Another of my favourite Instagrammers is Lydia Millen. Lydia covers all things fashion and beauty, all the while keeping her followers updated on her fitness regime. Follow her for lots of pretty, Pinterest-perfect flower shots and cute make-up ideas.

