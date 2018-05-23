Spring makeup: 12 beauty must haves to keep you looking cool when it's hot Get your glow on...

As the weekend nears, it's all about relaxing and enjoying the fact you don't have to go to set an alarm. Whether you're off on a spring holiday or whether you plan to de-stress at home, we've got just the beauty tick-list for what you need. From the perfect hair masque to an amazing perfume which will give you a spring in your step even if the sun doesn't shine. Ready, set, beautify...

1. Bathe in style

Whether you're heading away for the weekend, or just relaxing at home, you're going to want to relax in a bath, put on a podcast and just let your troubles melt away. Our current favourite is Neom Scent to De-Stress because the calming oil is packed with skin-loving safflower oil, rich in vitamins A and E and contains 24 calming essential oils.

Scent of De-Stress Real Luxury Bath & Shower Drops, £40, Neom

2. Give yourself some TLC

You've got more time on your hands during the weekend, so it's time to give your hair some TLC. This length strengthening hair masque is the perfect deep conditioning treatment which strengthens and fortifies hair for reduced breakage. So, relax, take a bubble bath and put this on your hair and you’ll emerge a whole new woman.

Masque Extentionsite, £31.70, Kérastase

3. Have fun with makeup

You're (hopefully) not rushing to work so you'll have time to have a play with your makeup, whether it's trying out a new lipstick or being more experimental with your eyeshadow, it's time to have some fun. This new Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered palette is just what you need. This was a huge hit with cosmetics junkies thanks to its array of pink-toned eyeshadow shades but was sadly discontinued, but now it's back and it's even better. It includes updated shades and formulas including a "melted metal finish" and some "super intense mattes".

Huda Beauty Rose Gold Palette ReMastered, £56, Selfridges

4. Get your glow on

How stunning is this? Designed to create a healthy-looking rose gold glow on all skin tones, this limited edition three-colour bronzer and highlighter palette is all you need to flatter your complexion and perfect for your I've-just-come-off-the-beach glow (even if you've just come off the sofa!). Each multi-dimensional powder contains illuminating crushed rose quartz crystals, as well as squalene, a natural moisture magnet derived from olives, to keep skin hydrated and nourished.

Crystalline Glow Bronzer & Highlighter Palette, £30, bareMinerals

5. Add a pop of colour

The Estee Lauder Bronzed Goddess range has become a cult summer treat, with fans lining up to buy whatever the newest launches are. As well as the amazing fragrance collection, which now includes a Sea Salt Spray, we're also lusting over the new colour balm which smooths, softens and tints lips with a sizzling sunkissed colour. Formulated with a nourishing tropical fruit oil blend, the balm helps condition lips while tinting with a unique neonic hue.

Limited Edition Bronze Goddess Blooming Lip Balm, £24.50, Estee Lauder

6. Smell the best you've ever smelt

If you're not sunning yourself on a beach you might as well smell like you are. Jo Malone London has launched its first ever body mist and it's incredible. Described as "a delectable beach-side cocktail" this scent is fresh and exotically floral. Stirred with sparkling citrus fruit, with a splash of bitter gentian and deepened by intoxicating vetiver, this is a spritz of pure sunshine.

Cattleya Flower Body Mist, £45, Jo Malone London

7. Focus on your brows

No, we don't mean overplucking! Forget that, now it's all about achieving the perfect eyebrows and there are plenty of ways to do it. Before you consider Microblading, be sure to check out MAC Cosmetics' brand new release - the Shape & Shade Brow Tint which is the ultimate all-in-one product you need in your makeup bag. It's a dual-ended brow tool with a liquid brow liner on one end and sponge tip with tinted powder on the other end. Genius!

Shape & Shade Brow Tint, £19.50, MAC Cosmetics

8. Pucker up like Duchess Meghan

If you're still longing for the weekend we watched Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle, we can't really do anything about that, but we can tell you what lipstick you might want to buy. It's believed the Duchess of Sussex is a big fan of Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria. It's a matte, dusty rose-tinted nude which suits everyone.

Matte Revolution Very Victoria, £24, Charlotte Tilbury

9. Hydrate and refresh

During the weekend there can be lots of boozing and late nights. Don't let your skin show, and make sure you're spritzing yourself with the deluxe version of Jurlique's number one bestseller - the Rosewater Balancing Mist. It hydrates, refreshes and soothes. Perfect for a quick spritz over the long weekend.

Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense Deluxe Edition, £45, Jurlique

10. Fake it until you make it

Tom Ford has thought of everything with this brand new release. This on-the-go highlighter is perfect for anyone going off on their travels; the two-in-one Shade and Illuminate Glow Stick gives you the perfect summer look illumination anytime you need a little touch up. This is a makeup bag staple.

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Glow Stick, £42, Tom Ford Beauty

11. Stay safe

Whether we have sunshine beating down on the UK or not, it's important to wear SPF every single day. We're currently loving Pixi Beauty's newest drop. A light spritz fifteen minutes before leaving the house, you’ll be protected for two hours with an SPF of 30. With conditioning extracts of bamboo and chamomile (to soothe and maintain moisture levels), this is as essential as your sun hat.

Pixi Sun Mist, £18, Marks & Spencer

12. Recharge your skin

It's time to give your skin a little hydration and a little brighten. Elizabeth Arden Skin Illuminating Brightening Hydragel Cream has an advanced hydration delivery system which combines mini Hyaluronic acid and Polynesian lagoon water to drench skin with lasting moisture. We'll be applying this morning and night to recharge dull, dehydrated skin for an energised, radiant look.

Skin Illuminating Brightening Hydragel Cream, £49, Elizabeth Arden

WANT MORE? Check out the latest beauty products dropping in June

INTRODUCING: The glow spray that sold out in SIX hours

WEEKEND IDEAS: Things to do in London

Perhaps if you're wondering what to do this weekend, you could give this a try - recreating Meghan Markle's wedding day hair...