Video: All the times Princess Diana took a risk with her beauty look

As the most photographed woman in the world for the best part of a decade, Princess Diana’s beauty looks were imitated by women the world over. A light swipe of blush on her cheekbones gave her a soft glow, a touch of blue eyeliner on her lower water line made her sapphire eyes dazzlingly blue and her lips were enhanced with a soft hint of pink. For an official trip to Japan in 1986, Diana experimented with bolder colours, paying homage to the land of the rising sun with a bold red lipstick. Her former makeup artist Mary Greenwell who created some of Diana’s most iconic looks revealed in 2017: "I was so privileged to do her make-up for a few years before her untimely death. She was an icon. Her makeup was very, very simple."

