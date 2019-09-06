The Marks & Spencer beauty advent calendar is here - and it's worth over £300!
It features Stila, Aveda, Nuxe and loads more…
Oh yes, we're rubbing our hands in glee today because Marks & Spencer has released ALL the details about the beauty advent calendar - and it's an absolute beauty (as well as an absolute steal). Over the years, this has fast become a cult buy over the Christmas period and always seems to sell out - let's hope those M&S elves create even more for this year.
SHOP: This is what's dropping in Marks & Spencer this Autumn and Winter
We bet you're desperate to find out what's in the carefully curated edited box of goodies, and you'll be pleased to know there are 25 products packed with M&S own-brand beauty AND other products that you'll be familiar with.
RELATED: Introducing Marks & Spencer's NEW AW19 stars including Line of Duty's Vicky McClure
Just to name-drop a few, there's Nails Inc, L'Occitane, This Works, Emma Hardie, Philip Kingsley, Stila and many more.
SHOP: Even more beauty advent calendars for 2019
Filled with beauty treats worth over £300, the advent calendar is just £40 when you spend £25 on Clothing, Home and Beauty instore or online.
Each M&S Advent Calendar contains the following...
- FILORGA NCEF Reverse Moisturiser 7ml
- Nails Inc Nail Polish Weekend Millionaire 10ml
- Percy & Reed Perfectly Perfecting Wonder Balm 75ml
- Shay & Blue White Peaches Natural Spray Fragrance 10ml
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser 30ml
- NUXE Crème Prodigieuse Boost Multi-Correction Gel Cream 15ml
- Emma Hardie Purifying Pink Clay Detox Mask 20ml
- Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Shampoo 60ml
- PRAI Ageless Throat & Decolletage Night Crème 30ml
- This Works Sleep Together Calming Spray 75ml
- O’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream 10ml
- M&S Pure Super Hydrate Day Cream SPF15 30ml
- M&S Coconut Body Butter 50ml
- REN V-Cense Night Cream 30ml
- M&S Formula Absolute Ultimate Sleep Cream 15ml
- M&S Formula Absolute Total Lip & Eye 15ml
- Autograph Luminosity Radiant Skin Primer 15ml
- Autograph Kohl Eye Liner
- M&S Dual Action Eye Brush
- EYEKO Lash Alert Mascara 4ml
- Skyn Iceland Minty Lip Fix With Glacial Water 12ml
- STILA Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick 1.5ml
- Alpha-H Balancing Cleanser with Damask Rose 30ml
- PUR Afterglow Highlighter 2.5g
- AVEDA Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair 100ml
The M&S Beauty Advent Calendar will be available in-store and online from 31 October 2019. Get shopping now!
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.