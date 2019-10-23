The Boots No7 advent calendar is finally available and it's AMAZING If you want this beauty calendar - don't delay….

Chocolate advent calendars are so five years ago. Beauty offerings are a must-have for any makeup fan and there are so many on the market right now, It's easy to see the appeal because, let's face it, what could be better than having a beauty treat every day of December? Of course, there are always some that are more popular than others and Boots No7 is up there as one of the most sought after money can buy. The calendar had a eye-watering wait list ahead of its release date; 226K shoppers to be exact. Since arriving online on 23 October, the brand has confirmed they have sold 3 calendars every second and they are preparing for a sellout. It will hit shelves on Thursday, so get quying now, ladies!

The wait is over ladies...

Now for the important stuff - what's in it? Well, its packed with 25 beauty and skincare heroes in seriously generous sizes. It's all about the cult products, and our faves include the legendary laboratories line correcting Booster Serum, plus the Intense Volume Mascara. If you want to know everything though - keep scrolling…

A list of what's inside the No7 beauty advent calendar for 2019...

There's the No7 Stay Perfect Amazing Eyes Pencil Black,

No7 Intense Volume Mascara Black,

No7 Precision Lips Pencil Nude,

No7 Skin Illuminator Nude,

No7 Stay Precise Felt Tip Eyeliner Black,

No7 Airbrush Away Primer,

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Day Cream,

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Night Cream,

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Serum,

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense ADVANCED Eye Cream,

No7 Instant Results Revitalising Hydrogel Eye Masks,

No7 High Shine Lip Gloss Naturally Nude,

No7 Gel Finish Nail Colour Midnight,

No7 Powder Blusher Damson Mist,

No7 Lash Impact TM Lash Serum Voucher,

No7 Nourishing Nail & Cuticle Care,

No7 Radiant Results Revitalising Cleansing Wipes,

No7 Laboratories LINE CORRECTING Booster Serum,

No7 Instant Results Revitalising Peel-Off Mask,

No7 Radiant Results Revitalising Daily Face Polish,

No7 High Shine Lip Crayon

and finally - No7 Slanted Tweezers. Phew!

BUY IT NOW! £42, Boots

We love the electric blue and amber colourway - it would make a great Christmas decoration. And want to know the best bit? There's seven Golden Tickets (worth a massive £700) hidden within random calendars which you can use across the brand if you find one. It's the beauty equivalent of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, right?

We have to say though; one of our favourite things about this calendar is the huge saving. It's worth a whopping £173.50, but has a price tag of just £42. How amazing is that?!

