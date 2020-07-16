The Queen's favourite nail polish colour is on sale at ASOS right now Does the Queen wear nail varnish? She sure does - and her favourite polish is on sale

Fingertips at the ready, people – you can now the Queen's favourite nail polish colour on ASOS and it's on sale. The pretty pink shade, usually priced at £7.99, is now £6.35. Aptly named ‘Ballet Slippers’, this hue has been the Queen’s go-to colour since 1989 when Her Majesty’s hairdresser penned a letter to brand founder Essie Weingarten to request a bottle of the elegant, best-selling polish.

Essie Ballet Slippers, £6.35, ASOS

Born in the 80s, the brand started out producing long-lasting, high-quality nail polishes with a fashion focus. Known by insiders as the nail-colour authority, Essie now has more than 1000 glossy shades to its name.

Ballet Slippers is a sheer polish but can be buildable - as seen above on two different skin tones

The muted colour works perfectly for the Queen who often chooses to wear two-pieces and coats in notably punchy tones.

The Queen isn’t the only royal fan, either. When the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in 2011, manicurist Marina Sandoval blended Essie’s ultra-wearable 'Allure' shade with Bourjois' So Laque Nail Enamel in ‘Rose Lounge’ (a pastel pink hue) to create a lovely, timeless colour.

