Amanda Holden reveals secret behind her incredibly youthful skin The BGT star shared her favourite treatment on Instagram

Amanda Holden surprised fans this week by revealing the secret behind her youthful glow. The age-defying 49-year-old took to Instagram to share her top beauty treatment with her followers – much to their delight!

MORE: Amanda Holden's luxurious picnic in the park will leave you speechless

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden surprised live on Heart FM

"I've had collagen wave facials to smooth out my skin ever since @nilamholmes made it available at @dermaspa_mk. It has always given me an incredible lift," the mother-of-two shared.

MORE: Love BGT's Amanda Holden's backless gold gown? We've found a bargain ASOS dupe

"The other week before filming started on the @bgt live shows, Nilam suggested I try a new natural treatment called Morpheus8! The results have been absolutely amazing. I've noticed a real plumpness to my skin and it's much tighter!

Amanda Holden has revealed the secret behind her youthful skin

"The beauty world has really suffered over the last six months with the many restrictions imposed on it. My glam team have been very happy to get back to work wearing their new ppe after months of being unable to work! So I'm more than happy to shout from the rooftops about how brilliant this new treatment is! It's been the best hour investment for looking at least five years younger.

MORE: Amanda Holden recalls how she learned of Simon Cowell's horrifying accident

"This is a non-surgical procedure but due to micro-needling (it doesn't hurt!) you will have red, shiny skin after the treatment. This is totally normal for a couple of days. #HappyToBigUpBritBiz."

The BGT star often wows fans with her Instagram posts

Beauty expert Nilam was among the first to comment on Amanda's post, writing: "Ah you look amazing Amanda, my poster girl." Jenni Falconer, meanwhile, told the star: "This is your secret!! You look fab!"

MORE: Amanda Holden's family photo album: see these sweet snaps of the star's loved ones

Amanda's fans were equally as impressed. "Your skin always looks amazing!" one wrote, with another adding: "Stunner and the perfect figure and all natural beauty at its finest." A third wrote: "Breath-taking beauty Amanda xx."

It comes after Amanda shared her top makeup tip with fans, revealing that she turns to a makeup bag essential to ensure her face looks fresh on a day-to-day basis.

Amanda pictured with her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

Speaking on her radio show, Amanda told listeners: "Ladies, if you want to keep those youthful looks, blusher is the answer to all your worries!

"Whenever I don't want to wear makeup, or whenever I can't be bothered, I just whack on way too much blusher. Then I instantly look alive and well. I swear by it, and I could never have a makeup bag without blusher."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.