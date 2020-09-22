The PrettyLittleThing £40 Beauty Advent Calendar is super glam – and it's worth over £160

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The countdown to Christmas is officially on and PrettyLittleThing's 2020 Beauty Advent Calendar is at the top of our wish lists. Take a peek behind 24 little pink doors and you'll find a luxury haul of skin and beauty products sure to give you that holiday season glow.

Beauty advent calendar, £40, PrettyLittleThing

Priced at just £40, the brand is offering incredible value for money with this one-of-a-kind calendar. Worth £160, spoil yourself with the best pampering picks from Morphe, Beauty Works, Tatti Lashes, and Vita Liberata.

Wrapped in PLT's signature unicorn print, this festive find will transform your skincare regime and your glam game – think super hydrating face masks, Insta Strobing Highlighter, self-tanning towelettes, and statement lashes.

What's inside the PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar:

Barry M That's Swell XXL Werk

Peaches & Cream Lip Liner Praline

Primalash Dainty D52

Nails.INC Fear Of Missing Out Nail Polish

B.tan from pasty to tasty...self tanning towelettes

MasqueBar Silver Foil Peel Off Mask

Beauty Works Mini Pearl Nourishing Argan Oil Hair Mask 50ml

Carmex Lip Balm Wild Pot

Patchology FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gel

Eldora Eyelashes H167

Rimmel Insta Strobing Highlighter Pink Glow

Vita Liberata Body Blur Latte 10ml

Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick Mini

Morphe Highlight & Contour Sponge

Makeup Obsession Feels Lip Topper

Sleek MakeUP I-Art Liquid Eyeshadow

PLT X Tatti Lash Girls Night

Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner

I Heart Revolution Choc Orange Mini Chocolate Palette

Skin Republic Prep + Glow Olivia Buckland Face Sheet Mask

Jade Facial Roller

Egyptian Magic Multi-Purpose Skin Cream 25oz

This Works Mini Sleep Spray 5ml

Starskin VIP Gold Eye Patches

