The PrettyLittleThing £40 Beauty Advent Calendar is super glam – and it's worth over £160

The PrettyLittleThing £40 Beauty Advent Calendar is worth £160. See what's inside!
The countdown to Christmas is officially on and PrettyLittleThing's 2020 Beauty Advent Calendar is at the top of our wish lists. Take a peek behind 24 little pink doors and you'll find a luxury haul of skin and beauty products sure to give you that holiday season glow.
Beauty advent calendar, £40, PrettyLittleThing
Priced at just £40, the brand is offering incredible value for money with this one-of-a-kind calendar. Worth £160, spoil yourself with the best pampering picks from Morphe, Beauty Works, Tatti Lashes, and Vita Liberata.
Wrapped in PLT's signature unicorn print, this festive find will transform your skincare regime and your glam game – think super hydrating face masks, Insta Strobing Highlighter, self-tanning towelettes, and statement lashes.
What's inside the PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar:
- Barry M That's Swell XXL Werk
- Peaches & Cream Lip Liner Praline
- Primalash Dainty D52
- Nails.INC Fear Of Missing Out Nail Polish
- B.tan from pasty to tasty...self tanning towelettes
- MasqueBar Silver Foil Peel Off Mask
- Beauty Works Mini Pearl Nourishing Argan Oil Hair Mask 50ml
- Carmex Lip Balm Wild Pot
- Patchology FlashPatch Hydrating Lip Gel
- Eldora Eyelashes H167
- Rimmel Insta Strobing Highlighter Pink Glow
- Vita Liberata Body Blur Latte 10ml
- Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick Mini
- Morphe Highlight & Contour Sponge
- Makeup Obsession Feels Lip Topper
- Sleek MakeUP I-Art Liquid Eyeshadow
- PLT X Tatti Lash Girls Night
- Eyeko Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner
- I Heart Revolution Choc Orange Mini Chocolate Palette
- Skin Republic Prep + Glow Olivia Buckland Face Sheet Mask
- Jade Facial Roller
- Egyptian Magic Multi-Purpose Skin Cream 25oz
- This Works Mini Sleep Spray 5ml
- Starskin VIP Gold Eye Patches
