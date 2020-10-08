You can now pre-order the Amazon beauty advent calendar – and it’s a must-have for Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and that means that we’re revving up for some serious bargain hunting in the weeks ahead on some of the biggest shopping days of the year including Amazon Prime Day on 13 and 14 October (Yes! Next week!). And in some very exciting news, Amazon’s enormously popular beauty advent calendar will be officially released on 15 October – the day after Amazon Prime Day.

What's inside the Amazon beauty advent calendar? We have all the details...

Official Amazon UK Beauty Advent Calendar 2020, £60, Amazon

When can you order the Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2020?

Good news for anyone who is as obsessed with beauty as we are! You don’t have to wait until it’s official post-Prime Day release to buy the 2020 Amazon UK Advent Calendar. You can actually pre-order the must-have Christmas countdown NOW at Amazon – and it's already the retailer's #1 best-seller in the paper advent calendar category, so you may want to act fast!

What is inside the Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2020?

This year’s Amazon Beauty Advent calendar is packed with 24 coveted skincare, hair and makeup products and tools – including 19 FULL SIZE goodies – from beauty brands including Elemis, Sanctuary Spa and Nip & Fab. Worth an incredible £215, the price tag for the treasure trove of beauty buys is just £60.

We don’t want to give away too many spoilers for those of you who love to be surprised when you open each door in the run-up to Christmas. But if you want to see EVERY product inside the Amazon beauty advent calendar, you can go to the advent calendar link on Amazon and scroll down to see the full list of goodies. Or, for a more general sneak peek, check out the preview photo below...

The Amazon beauty advent calendar is just one of the incredible cosmetics-packed advent calendars that will be flying off the shelves this Christmas. Other beauty advent calendars we love are the gorgeous offerings from Liberty London, John Lewis, ASOS, Charlotte Tilbury and Benefit.

