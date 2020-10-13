9 best Amazon Prime Day deals for men: from grooming to gardening and electronics

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day is FINALLY here! And while we are obsessed with the bargains on premium beauty buys, toys for the kids and let's not forget those blink-and-you-miss-them flash deals, we’re definitely not forgetting about the guys! There are some fantastic deals for men, from grooming and electronics to gardening, so we’re making it easier for you to simplify your shopping – we’ve already found the BEST bargains to shop today with savings up to 60% off!

What are the best men's product deals?

We've picked our faves from these amazing Amazon deals – so check out our edit AND the other unbelievable bargains on Amazon:

Remember that Prime Day is only for customers with Prime Membership – so you’ll need to sign up to get access to the deals. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

Are you ready? It's time to check out our list of the most irresistible bargains for him...

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals for men

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones, was £199 NOW £117, Amazon

BOSS Man Eau de Toilette, 100 ml, was £59 NOW £26.40, Amazon

Samsonite Laptop Backpack, was £59 NOW £25, Amazon

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 for Xbox One (also available for PS4) was £59.99, NOW £8.49, Amazon

GoldWorld Beard Grooming Kit, was £29.99 NOW £11.91, Amazon

Accurist Stainless Steel Men's Watch, was £249.99, NOW £51, Amazon

Panasonic ES-RT37 Wet and Dry Electric 3-Blade Shaver for Men, was £40.74 NOW £32.99, Amazon

Bosch Cordless Hammer Drill, was £95.99 NOW £58.99, Amazon

Bosch Cordless Lawnmower was £394.86 NOW £293.99, Amazon

