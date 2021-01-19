The Queen's favourite nail polish colour is discounted at ASOS right now 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fingertips at the ready, people – you can now shop the Queen's favourite nail polish colour at ASOS - and it's on sale.

The pretty pink shade is currently available in a handy kit with a hand cream and top coat, reduced from £16.99 down to £11.85!

Aptly named 'Ballet Slippers', this hue has been the Queen’s go-to colour since 1989 - when Her Majesty's hairdresser penned a letter to brand founder Essie Weingarten to request a bottle of the elegant, best-selling polish.

Born in the 80s, the brand started out producing long-lasting, high-quality nail polishes with a fashion focus. Known by insiders as the nail-colour authority, Essie now has more than 1000 glossy shades to its name.

Ballet Slippers is a sheer polish but can be buildable - as seen above on two different skin tones

The muted colour works perfectly for the Queen, who often chooses to wear two-pieces and coats in notably punchy tones.

The Queen isn't the only royal fan of the brand, either. When the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in 2011, manicurist Marina Sandoval blended Essie's ultra-wearable 'Allure' shade with Bourjois' So Laque Nail Enamel in 'Rose Lounge' (a pastel pink hue) to create a lovely, timeless colour.

The Duchess of Sussex is also thought to favour Essie's Ballet Slippers, just like the Queen.

