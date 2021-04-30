This oil-absorbing £10 volcanic face roller has 9,000 5-star reviews on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you have oily or combination skin, or just like your makeup to be perfectly matte, we have some seriously good news for you! A genius oil-absorbing volcanic face roller from Revlon is in the Amazon sale for just £10.

You may have spotted the skin-clearing roller when it went viral on Tik Tok in 2020, when it instantly sold out after its US release.

The popular beauty tool made its UK debut in February 2021 and has already earned major raves from Amazon shoppers. It currently has a whopping 9,000 5-star reviews!

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller, was £12.99 deal price £10 ($9.98), Amazon

The Revlon volcanic roller, which yes, is made from real volcanic stone, is like a combination of blotting paper and face roller all in one, massaging your face as it soaks up excess oil without disturbing your makeup.

It’s handy to carry with you to keep your shiny t-zone in check all day or night and it’s also eco-friendly. Since the volcanic roller is reusable (you simply wash the stone when needed) it eliminates the waste of blotting papers.

“It's the perfect size and fits into any purse or bag and most importantly, it's reusable,” reads one review. “I don't like using blotting sheets due to the waste so the fact this can be washed and reused is fantastic! I'm extremely happy with this and is worth every penny!”

Another recent verified shopper wrote: “Finally they were back in stock so bought one for me and one for my mum. We both love them and we’re shocked at how well they actually work! Very happy.”

