The Lookfantastic advent calendar 2021 has landed and it's better than ever

Countdowns at the ready, Lookfantastic has announced their highly-anticipated 2021 beauty advent calendar will be available to pre-order from tomorrow. It's been one of the biggest hits for the last six years and sold out on pre-orders in 2020, so you don't want to miss out. As well as including some of our favourite beauty brands like NARS, Elemis, Kate Somerville and Shiseido, it's also one of the most affordable on the market.

What is the Lookfantastic advent calendar this year?

It's a 25-piece edit of their best-selling skincare, haircare, bodycare and makeup.

Beauty Advent Calendar 2021, £85, Lookfantastic

What's inside the Lookfantastic advent calendar for 2021?

Inside you'll find mini versions of some of the beauty industry's most-loved luxury products, like a NARS Blush in Orgasm, the Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturising Cleanser, the Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate and the Philip Kingsley Elasti-Styler. There's also a full-size ESPA Clean & Green Detox Mask, worth £40 alone.

When does the Lookfantastic advent calendar go on sale?

It's available for Beauty Box subscribers to pre-order from 1 September 2021 and non-subscribers from 2 September 2021. General sale begins on 1 October 2021.

How much is the Lookfantastic advent calendar?

This year the Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar is £85, with the products inside worth a total of £450! Subscribers to the Lookfantastic Beauty Box can also get a further £15 discount.

