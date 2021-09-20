The PrettyLittleThing £55 Beauty Advent Calendar is super glam – and it's worth over £204

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The countdown to Christmas is officially on and PrettyLittleThing's 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar is at the top of our wish lists. Take a peek behind 24 little sparkly doors and you'll find a luxury haul of skin and beauty products sure to give you that holiday season glow.

SHOP: Best beauty advent calendars to get you excited for Christmas 2021

Beauty advent calendar, £55, PrettyLittleThing

SHOP NOW

Priced at just £55, the brand is offering incredible value for money with this one-of-a-kind calendar, which is worth £204. Spoil yourself with the best pampering picks from the likes of Morphe, Pixi, Bondi Sands, Illamasqua, Star Skin, Eyeko and PLTSkin.

READ: Surprise! ASOS drops TWO Beauty Advent Calendars - and you'll want them both

SHOP: The Benefit Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 has dropped and it's full of cute mini makeup products

PLT's advent calendar comes in the most Instagrammable packaging

This festive find will transform your skincare regime and your glam game – think super hydrating and plumping masks, super glam shimmering eyeshadow, must-have beauty tools, statement lashes and much more.

MORE: The Lookfantastic advent calendar 2021 has landed and it's better than ever

READ: The Cult Beauty advent calendar for 2021 is here and this is how you can get hold of it

Our advice? If you want to snap up this treasure trove of beauty treats you'd better act quickly because this advent calendar was a sell-out last year! In fact, at the moment of writing, the status of the calendar on the PLT website was 'selling out'. So seriously, snap one up today if you've got your eye on it.

What's inside the PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar:

Lola Lashes Eyeliner Glue

Morphe Make It Big Mini Mascara

Eyeko Liner

Sleek MakeUP Lip Shot Lipgloss

Tanologist Tanning Drops Medium

Plump It! Volumising Lip Plumper (Exclusive packaging)

PrettyLittleThing Skincare Products

Starskin Dreamkiss Lip Mask

Q+A Zinc PCA Moisturiser 75ml

Illamasqua Lipstick

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Original Solid Jar

Anatomicals Thirsthand Hand Cream

Land of Lashes Classic Lashes

Pink Makeup Headband

Faith in Nature Body Wash

INC.redible Roller Baby Lip Gloss

Bellapierre Lip liner

I Heart Revolution Heartbreakers Palette Fiery

Brushworks Wonder Complexion Sponge (Exclusive packaging)

Bondi Sands Dark Self Tanning Foam Travel Size

Peaches & Cream Lipgloss

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 10ml

Pixi Glow Tonic Travel Size

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.