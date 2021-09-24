The GLOSSYBOX Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 has dropped - and we’re calling it the best one yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar for 2021 has just dropped – run, don’t walk! The beauty advent calendar is always high on people’s wish lists and this year’s doesn’t disappoint.

What is the GLOSSYBOX beauty advent calendar this year?

Packed with 25 beauty treats across skincare, make-up, haircare and body, it makes the perfect countdown to Christmas and is worth over £465.

GLOSSYBOX Beauty Advent Calendar 2021, £85/£105, GLOSSYBOX

2020’s Glossybox advent calendar sold out in record time, and this year’s is even prettier, featuring a beautiful pink and metallic gold marble design that’ll look gorgeous on your dressing table or next to your Christmas tree.

What’s inside the GLOSSYBOX advent calendar for 2021?

Behind the doors, you’ll find 15 full-size products and 10 deluxe minis from iconic beauty brands, like Elemis’ Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser, Sarah Chapman Skinesis The Facialift, Molton Brown Heavenly Gingerlily Bath & Shower Gel, Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette, Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask and loads more.

GLOSSYBOX Beauty Advent Calendar 2021, £85/£105, GLOSSYBOX

How much is the GLOSSYBOX advent calendar?

This year’s advent calendar is worth over £465 and retails at £85 for subscribers and £105 for non-subscribers. There’s a new offer for 2021 too, with a new bundle deal for subscribers; you'll be able to buy two GLOSSYBOX Advent Calendars for £160 (£80 per calendar) or three 2021 Advent Calendars for £225 (£75 per calendar). That’s your Christmas gifts, sorted!

When does the Glossybox advent calendar go on sale?

The calendar originally launched on pre-order for existing Glossybox subscribers earlier this month and is now available for non-subscribers.

