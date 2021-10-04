ULTA Beauty's 2021 advent calendar is worth over $100 - and is on sale for just $14.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s officially advent calendar season and we can’t wait to get our hands on one (or more!) of our favorite beauty holiday countdowns - and one on our wish-lists is the beauty product-packed 12 Holiday Must-Haves Advent Calendar from ULTA Beauty.

RELATED: Peek inside Sephora's must-have 2021 advent calendar

The 12-day beauty advent calendar, which includes treats from top brands like Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC and Armani, is worth $107 – and is at an amazing price right now!

12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar, was $30 now $14.99, ULTA

The countdown is currently on sale, reduced from $30 to an incredible $14.99.

RELATED: What's inside PrettyLittleThing's 2021 advent calendar?

Shop more 2021 advent calendars at ULTA

The 50% discount on the ULTA Beauty 2021 calendar means you might have enough in your holiday budget to check out more of the retailer's fabulous beauty advent calendars.

Benefit The More The Merrier 2021 Holiday Advent Calendar, $65, ULTA

All of your favorite Benefit products are included in this 12-day countdown, which has a value of $140. Plus, shop now and you’ll get a free gift with purchase.

RELATED: Sexual wellness advent calendars are a 2021 trend

Real Techniques 12 Days of Beauty Kit, $25, ULTA

Beauty advent calendars aren’t just about products. This Real Techniques countdown is filled with must-have beauty tools, including makeup brushes, cleansing and blending sponges, tweezers, a mask applicator and more.

MORE 2021 ADVENT CALENDARS:

Charlotte Tilbury's advent calendar for 2021 is SO exciting

The Lookfantastic advent calendar has landed and it's better than ever

NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24-Day Holiday Countdown, $60, ULTA

Fans of NYX Professional Makeup will love this advent calendar filled with 24 of the cruelty-free beauty brand’s best-sellers in both mini and full sizes, from lip gloss and eyeshadows to highlighters, primer and more. It’s available online only.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.