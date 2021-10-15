Nordstrom's 12 best advent calendars: holiday countdowns you'll love, from beauty to toys

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Advent calendar season is one of our favorite times of the year - the only problem is figuring out which holiday countdown to buy.

We have to admit Nordstrom isn’t making it any easier, with so many holiday and Christmas countdowns that we’re having a hard time choosing!

You can pick from 12-day or 24-day holiday advent calendars at every price point, from $13 to $600. There are cute empty advent calendars you can fill yourself, or imagine finding a surprise behind every door, whether from FAO Schwarz toys, Voluspa candles, Oprah's favorite Vahdam tea, Apotheke hand-crafted beauty products or Charlotte Tilbury makeup.

Now that’s what we call a happy holiday!

It really is the ultimate way to treat yourself (or give as a gift to someone else!) during the December countdown.

So keep reading to shop Nordstrom’s best holiday advent calendars for 2021…

Nordstrom advent calendars for kids

FAO Schwarz Dinosaur Advent Calendar, $39.99, Nordstrom

A 24-day calendar with a dinosaur-themed toy or experiment for each day. For ages 3 and up.

Little Likes Kids Advent Calendar, $13, Nordstrom

An adorable sticker advent calendar from inclusive toy brand Little Likes Kids - you can even choose from a white or black Santa for your child’s fun holiday countdown.

Kid Made Modern DIY Advent Calendar Kit, $19.99, Nordstrom

A 25-day holiday advent calendar filled with fun kids’ crafts. For ages 3 and up.

Nordstrom advent calendars under $80

L'Occitane Advent Calendar Set, $79, Nordstrom

Twenty-four days' worth of L'Occitane beauty treats from body wash to lip balm.

APOTHEKE 12-Piece Advent Calendar, $80, Nordstrom

There’s a pretty handcrafted votive candle in 12 different scents behind each door of this advent calendar from Apotheke. You can also shop the bigger 25-day version, which includes not just candles but bath salts, shea butters and ornaments, for $185.

VAHDAM Teas Christmas Advent Calendar, $79.99, Nordstrom

Good news for the tea lover in your life! Oprah Winfrey’s favorite tea company has released this holiday advent calendar with 24 loose leaf teas packaged inside a festive red and green box.

Nordstrom luxury advent calendars from $150

Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set, $150, Nordstrom

A 12-day calendar filled with beautifully scented candles - the perfect way to relax and celebrate the holiday season.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar, $200, Nordstrom

The makeup brand with fans from Salma Hayek to Amal Clooney presents this gorgeous beauty advent calendar, a golden chest with 12 coveted makeup and lush skincare products inside.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar, $495, Nordstrom

Head into the New Year looking fab-u-lous with the help of the Dr Barbara Sturm luxury advent calendar. You’ll get a daily beauty boost and pampering from the innovative serums, anti-aging products and luxe creams inside.

Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar, $600, Nordstrom

For the ultimate in designer luxury, this limited-edition Emilio Pucci x Acqua di Parma advent calendar includes 25 of Acqua di Parma’s iconic signature fragrances, as well as shower gels, lotions, hair care products and more.

Nordstrom reusable advent calendars

Mud Pie Advent Calendars, from $26, Nordstrom

These adorable reusable advent calendars - one of many sweet offerings from Mud Pie at Nordstrom - will be a holiday keepsake for years to come. Choose from three different designs: Santa in plain or buffalo check, or a super cute holiday reindeer.

Creative Co-Op Stocking Advent Calendar, $74.99, Nordstrom

Put your own treats inside this 93" advent calendar with 24 fillable stockings - it makes for perfect holiday decor, too.

