The Boots No7 advent calendar is available soon and it looks AMAZING

Chocolate advent calendars are so five years ago. Beauty offerings are a must-have for any makeup fan and there are so many on the market right now. It's easy to see the appeal because, let's face it, what could be better than having a beauty treat every day of December? Of course, there are always some that are more popular than others and Boots No7 is up there as one of the most sought after money can buy.

In 2019, the calendar had an eye-watering waitlist ahead of its release date - 226,000 shoppers to be exact - and the brand confirmed they sold three calendars every second following its launch. The 2021 offering will be available to shop on 26 October, so get the date in your diary because if you want to get hold of it, you'll have to be quick.

No7 Advent Calendar, £47, Boots

What's inside the Boots No7 beauty advent calendar for 2021?

Now for the important stuff - what's in it? Well, it's packed with 25 beauty and skincare heroes in seriously generous sizes. It's all about the cult products, and our faves include the Legendary Laboratories Line Correcting Booster Serum, plus the Intense Volume Mascara. If you want to know everything, keep scrolling…

No7 Stay Perfect TM Amazing Eyes Pencil Black 1.2 g Net wt. 0.04 Oz.

No7 Intense Volume Mascara Black 7 ml e 0.23 US Fl. Oz. PAO 6M

No7 Precision Lips Pencil Nude 0.31 g Net wt. 0.01 Oz.

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Day Cream SPF 15 +5* UVA 25 ml e 0.84 US Fl. Oz.

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum 5 ml e 0.16 US Fl. Oz.

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Eye Cream 5 ml e 0.16 US Fl. Oz.

No7 Radiance+ Illuminating Hydrogel Eye Mask 3 g Net wt. 0.1 Oz.

No7 Gel Finish Nail Colour Rose Gold 10 ml e 0.33 US Fl. Oz

No7 Biodegradable Makeup Removing Wipes 15 Wipes

No7 Laboratories LINE CORRECTING Booster Serum 3 ml 0.1 US Fl. Oz.

No7 Beautiful Skin Completely Quenched Body Milk 50 ml e 1.69 US Fl. Oz.

No7 Stay Perfect TM Eye Shadow Primer 10 ml e 0.33 US Fl. Oz.

No7 Instant Results Nourishing Hydration Mask Dry/Very Dry 100 ml 3.3 US Fl. Oz.

No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care 10 ml e 0.33 US FL. Oz.

No7 Radiance+ Daily Energising Exfoliating Cleanser 50 ml e 1.69 US Fl. OZ.

No7 Lip & Cheek Tint Dusk Pink 10 ml e 0.33 US Fl. Oz. PAO 24M

Made in Thailand No7 Powder Blusher Damson Mist 3 g Net wt. 0.1 Oz

Made in Italy No7 HydraLuminous Water Surge Gel Oil Free 25 ml e 0.84 US Fl. Oz PAO 12M

Made in the UK No7 HydraLuminous Overnight Recovery Gel Cream 25 ml e 0.84 US Fl.

No7 Radiant Results Nourishing Melting Gel Cleanser 50 ml e 1.69 US Fl.

No7 Early Defence GLOW ACTIVATING Serum/ Glødgivende serum 30 ml

No7 Lash and Brow Perfector 7 ml e 0.23 US Fl. Oz.

No7 Beautiful Skin Blissful Body Wash 50 ml e 1.69 US Fl. Oz.

No7 Flawless Finish Blending Sponge

No7 Stay Perfect Concealer Voucher

When does the Boots No7 advent calendar go on sale?

Pre-sale has now sold out but you can buy the No7 advent calendar on the official launch date, 26 October 2021.

How much is the Boots No7 advent calendar?

It's all worth a total of £184 but has a price tag of just £47. How amazing is that?!

