Saks' $75 beauty advent calendar is INSANE - you won't believe what's inside

When it comes to beauty advent calendars, Saks really brought their A-game this year. If you’re a skincare junkie, the 2021 Saks Fifth Avenue Ready, Set, Refresh holiday countdown is one of the most impressive yet, with 14 luxury beauty treats and celebrity faves inside, including a Foreo facial cleansing brush, loved by stars like Kim Kardashian.

The amazing beauty set, which is exclusive to Saks and available to pre-order, made our jaws drop!

Saks Fifth Avenue Ready, Set, Refresh Advent Calendar, $75, Saks

Without giving too much away, we can tell you that among the daily holiday gifts you’ll find cleanser by Eve Lom (Kate Hudson, Chrissy Teigen and Eva Mendes are fans), plus a mini eye mask from Knesko SKIN’s Nanogold line, which is one of Halle Berry’s go-to beauty treatments.

If you want to know EXACTLY what’s inside, keep scrolling until the end for a spoiler!

More chic holiday advent calendars at Saks

At Saks, you can also find the exclusive La Mer advent calendar or the Clarins advent calendar that includes Kate Middleton's favorite lip balm. But the retailer also has some non-beauty options to choose from!

Keep reading to browse more of the luxurious holiday countdowns to shop now...

Chantecaille Skincare Advent Calendar, $375, Saks

Nestled inside this gorgeous box are 12 luxe skincare and makeup essentials made in Italy from Chantecaille, the luxury beauty brand inspired by botanical ingredients and conservation.

Clarins beauty advent calendar, $65, Saks

Inside this advent calendar, you'll find a dozen beauty favorites, from skincare creams to makeup - including a full-size tube of Kate Middleton's favorite tinted lip balm, Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in Shade 01, Rose Shimmer ($26).

ONLY AT SAKS: The World Of La Mer Holiday Advent Calendar, $560, Saks

Another advent calendar we have our eyes on brings us the ultimate in skincare luxury for the holiday season: the 12-piece collection from La Mer.

Inside you’ll find La Mer’s famed Crème de la Mer as well as serums, lip balm, treatments for eyes and neck, and more.

So if you’re a fan of the brand’s legendary beauty treatments, or just have always wanted to try them out, this is your chance.

Chocolate advent calendars at Saks

House Of Dorchester Slims Holiday 25 Day Advent Calendar, $19, Saks

A British-made traditional chocolate advent calendar in a Santa Claus theme, with 25 sweets to countdown to the holidays.

Charbonnel et Walker Chocolate & Truffle Advent Calendar, $95, Saks

If you're looking for a luxury chocolate advent calendar, this one from London-based Charbonnel et Walker, filled with truffles and fine milk and dark chocolate treats, is the one for you.

What’s inside the Saks Ready, Set, Refresh Advent Calendar?

Okay, so you made it - are you ready? Here's your spoiler!

This is what you’ll find inside the Saks Fifth Avenue Ready, Set, Refresh Advent Calendar:

The 12-piece Saks beauty advent calendar features top brands including Eve Lom, Morrocanoil, Foreo, Sunday Riley, Patchology and more

The complete set includes:

-Eve Lom Cleanser

-Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gel

-Pai Skincare The Impossible Glow

-R+Co Sun Catcher Power C Boosting Leave-In Conditioner

-OMOROVICZA Deep Cleansing Mask

-Morrocanoil Brumes du Maroc Fragrance Mist

-BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal Moisture Essence

-KNESKO SKIN Nanogold Repair Mini Eye Mask

-Furtuna Skin Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil

-FOREO LUNA play

-Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

-U BEAUTY Super Smart Hydrator

-Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil

-Briogeo Scalp Revival™ Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo

Can you think of a better way to look amazing as you count down to the holidays? We can't either!

