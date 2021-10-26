﻿
macys holiday advent calendars christmas 2021

Macy’s is having a 50% off sale on advent calendars right now

Shop Macy's 12 Days of Beauty advent calendar on sale, plus so many more...

Karen Silas

 Looking for major deals on  2021 advent calendars? There’s no need to wait for Black FridayMacy's is giving us an early start with a 50% off sale on holiday countdowns for a limited time, until November 1.

Even better – you have TWO ways to score some great bargains on advent calendars since an array of holiday countdowns are also included in the current Macy's Friends and Family sale.

That means that on selected advent calendars (and on more than 85,000 items across categories from home to fashion) you’ll get up to 30% off with the special offer code: FRIENDS.

macys 12 days beauty holiday advent calendar 2021

  NEW: Macy’s 12 Days Of Beauty, $41.65 with code: FRIEND, Macy's

Included in the sale is Macy’s own just-launched 12 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar, priced at just over $40 but worth $127, with skincare and makeup treats from Clinique, Elemis, Elizabeth Arden, Armani, MAC, Tarte, Murad, Urban Decay, and more top brands. Plus, you get a bonus - a $10 coupon for your next Macy's beauty purchase.

We’re really having a hard time deciding which advent calendar (or let’s face it, calendars) to choose this year. And Macy’s isn’t making it any easier, with tempting beauty advent calendars, toy advent calendars and even gorgeous keepsake countdowns that will last for years to come.

Shop Macy's advent calendars for the holidays

Looking for a kids’ advent calendar at Macy’s? Fun countdowns from FAO Schwarz are on sale.

 

macys holiday advent calendars dinosaur toys kids

FAO Schwarz Dinosaur Advent Calendar was $59.99 now $29.99, Macy's

 Did somebody say DINOSAURS? Yes, one of kids’ favorite themes is available in advent calendar form - a dinosaur holiday countdown filled with daily experiments - plus lab goggles - and four fun jigsaw puzzles.

 

macys advent calendars for kids makeup cosmetics

FAO Schwarz Kids’ Cosmetic Advent Calendar, was $59.99 now $29.99, Macy's

Suitable for children from 8 to 11 years old, the FAO Schwarz 24-day makeup advent calendar is full of kids-sized cosmetics to spark their imaginations with a daily surprise, from lipstick and eyeshadow to brushes and press-on nails.

Check out grown-up holiday countdowns from jewelry and chocolate advent calendars to hand-painted collectible keepsakes...

macys holiday advent calendars christmas sugarfina

Sugarfina Candy Advent Calendar, was $55 now $38.50 with code: FRIEND, Macy's

The Sugarfina advent calendar is a candy fantasy, filled with sweet gummies and caramels. There are four treats behind each door of the festive holiday countdown, with names like Merry Berries, Holiday Presents, and Santa's Donuts.

macys holiday advent calendars christmas rituals

SELLING FAST: Rituals advent calendar, was $112 now $95.20 with code: FRIEND, Macy's

A $202 value, the 24-day Rituals advent calendar has everything you need to turn your bathroom into a spa from body mists, scrubs and clays to room fragrance and scented candles. But grab one soon, stock is low!

 

macys holiday advent calendars wooden reusable led

SELLING FAST: Light-Up Advent, was $120 now $58.79 with code: FRIEND, Macy's

Part of the Holiday Lane Christmas Cheer Collection created for Macy's, this battery-operated advent calendar lights up and has 24 drawers you can custom fill with your own treats and prizes. But shop it soon, it’s selling out fast.

 

macys holiday advent calendars jewelry

    12 Days of Sparkle Jewelry Calendar, was $50 now $35 with code: FRIEND, Macy's

We can’t resist a jewelry advent calendar! Inside the glittering gold gift box, you’ll find 12 individual pieces of jewelry including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and hair accessories. The 12 Days of Sparkle Calendar is also available in a silver ‘Hologram’ version, also worth $200 and priced at $35 in the Friends and Family sale.

 

macys holiday advent calendars hand painted ornaments

ALMOST GONE: Villeroy & Boch 3D Advent Calendar, was $750 now $374.99, Macy's

This keepsake advent calendar – the 17” tall porcelain tree, ornaments and wooden storage box are all hand-painted  – will become a treasured holiday tradition. Each of the 24 individual ornaments goes into a numbered drawer in the wooden box. Place one ornament a day on the tree, and on Christmas Eve it will be fully decorated, making for a gorgeous centerpiece.

 

macys holiday wooden LED advent calendar

    Glitzhome Wooden LED Countdown Farmhouse, was $94 now $46.99, Macy's

 An empty, reusable farmhouse countdown calendar with 24 cubby holes to place special treats in the run-up to the holidays.

macys advent calendars holiday christmas frango

  Frango Chocolates Advent Calendar, was $26 now $18.20 with code: FRIEND, Macy's

Classic Frango mint milk chocolates are the star of this kosher advent calendar with 25 treats for a very sweet holiday.

