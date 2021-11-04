Clarins' Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar is so luxurious – and it's worth over £123

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In need of a pamper session? The countdown to Christmas is officially on and Clarins has unveiled the 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar just in time for the festive season. Packed with 12 skincare and make-up must-haves for her, including a full-sized Natural Lip Perfector, Supra Volume Mascara and 10 travel-size treats, it's the ultimate beauty buy!

Women's 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar, £65, Clarins

Worth over £123, Clarins' Christmas contender retails at just £65, offering incredible value for money. Our advice? You better act fast because this advent calendar is selling like hotcakes online! Peek behind 12 red and white doors and you'll find everything from hydrating masks to makeup remover and lash-enhancing mascaras. Here's what's inside...

What's inside the Clarins Beauty Avent Calendar?

Supra Volume Mascara (01 Intense Black), 8ml. (Full size)

Intense Natural Lip Perfector (16 Rose Bud), 12ml. (Full size)

Instant Eye Make-Up Remover, 30ml.

Cleansing Micellar Water, 50ml.

Hydrating Gentle Foaming Cleanser, 30ml.

Beauty Flash Balm, 30ml.

Comfort Scrub, 15ml.

SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask, 15ml.

Lip Comfort Oil (01 Honey), 2.8ml.

Joli Rouge (705 Soft Berry), 1.5g.

SOS Primer (OO Universal Light), 10ml.

Crayon Kohl (01 Carbon Black), 0.4ml.

Not sure what to get him for Christmas? As well as the women's beauty advent calendar, Clarins is selling a festive edition for men, which is also priced at £65 and worth over £121.

Men's 12 Day Self-Care Advent Calendar, £65, Clarins

What's inside the Clarins Beauty Avent Calendar for Men?

ClarinsMen Energizing Eye Gel 15ml (Full Size).

ClarinsMen Energizing Gel 50ml (Full Size).

ClarinsMen Shampoo & Shower, 30ml.

ClarinsMen Active Face Wash, 30ml.

ClarinsMen Super Moisture Balm, 12ml.

ClarinsMen Super Moisture Lotion SPF20.

Double Serum Samples (7 sachets) 6.3ml.

Fresh Face Scrub, 15ml.

SOS Hydra Mask, 15ml.

Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil, 5ml.

Tonic Bath & Shower Concentrate, 30ml.

Hydra-Essentiel Lip Balm, 2ml.

If you're searching for a stocking filler to match, then look no further! Clarins is selling the most incredible range of Christmas gift sets and we're especially obsessed with the Make-Up Heroes Collection. For just £20, treat your nearest and dearest to a Lip Comfort Oil, Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch, SOS Primer and a Natural Lip Perfector.

Make-Up Heroes Collection, £25, Clarins

And for him, the ClarinsMen Bauble contains a duo of skincare essentials, including an Active Face Wash and Super Moisture Balm, that have each been formulated specifically for men's skin.

ClarinsMen Bauble, £10, Clarins

