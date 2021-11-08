Huge competition alert! Win a beauty advent calendar worth hundreds of pounds

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Who wants chocolate when you can have the best of beauty each day? Prep yourself for the festive season with a beauty-full limited edition advent calendar. There’s one of each up for grabs in our giveaway, from The White Company's luxury calendar to Penhaligon's festive fragrant offering and Bobbi Brown's 12 days of makeup...

Entries close on Sunday 14 November at 11.59pm.

*WIN* Artful Supplies

After the success of their first Reusable Advent Calendar, this year L’Occiatane have teamed up with UK illustrator Kitty McCall, to offer yet another eco-friendly wall hung nature-inspired design, which can be repurposed and used again year after year. Delve into the recycled cotton pockets to find a luscious line-up of bath and body favourites such as the Immortelle Overnight Serum and Almond Supple Skin Oil. And, if you were lucky enough to get your hands on one of last year’s L’Occiatane x Isla Simpson calendars, you can buy the Reusable Advent Calendar Refill (£120) via their website.

L’Occitane Hand Illustrated Reusable Advent Calendar, £160. Visit uk.loccitane.com

*WIN* Refined Beauty

Concluding the iconic British brand’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Molton Brown’s Advent calendar takes you on a charming and nostalgic journey to their South Molton Street Salon, Christmas, 1971. Behind its grandiose doors you’ll uncover cherished Yuletide splendour, from the Jubilant Pine & Patchouli Festive Bauble to the Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold Candle. The quality of this collection is nothing short of excellent and we wouldn’t expect anything less from a brand who boasts a Royal Warrant from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. If it’s good enough for royalty then….

Molton Brown The Advent Calendar, £195. Visit moltonbrown.co.uk (currently out of stock online)

*WIN* Merry Makeup

Tis the season to get glam! So stock up on Benefit bestsellers and ‘sleigh’ your way to Christmas with 12 of their fan-favourite beauty treats in purse-friendly sizes. From the brand renowned for its brow products, this booty includes, Precisely, My Brow Pencil and Gimme Brow, the UK’s No1 selling prestige mascara - They’re Real, and everyone’s favourite bronzer, Hoola. Consider it your one-stop miniature capsule wardrobe. Now, that’s guaranteed to spread a little festive cheer.

Benefit The More, The Merrier Advent Calendar, £58.50. Visit benefitcosmetics.com

*WIN* Caring Beauty

Have yourself a green Christmas and upgrade your beauty routine with Evolve’s carefully curated selection of 12 vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, organic and natural skin, body and hair care products, which’ll leave you glowing on the outside and feeling good on the inside too. This year, the forward-thinking brand will be donating a tree for every gift set purchased from their Christmas collection to pave the way for a regenerative future - what a blooming lovely idea! Also, check out their website for eco-friendly Christmas tips that won’t cost the Earth.

Evolve Happy Holiday Heroes Advent Calendar, £95. Visit evolvebeauty.co.uk

*WIN* Bundles of Joy

Perfect for any skincare aficionado, Dr Hauschka’s unique calendar is a gift in more ways than one. Inside an elegant cream cube, you’ll find 25 self-care treats individually wrapped in chic little drawstring bags. Unravel the sacks to discover a wide range of organic and natural products, including the delicate Rose Nurturing Body Cream and a full-size tube of their intensely moisturising Hydrating Cream Mask. Refillable, compact, and versatile this will remain a loyal companion long after the advent period is over.

Dr Hauschka Advent Calendar, £85. Visit drhauschka.co.uk

*WIN* Starry Wonders

Twinkle, twinkle, little star, do you know how loved you are? Shine bright this Christmas with Jo Loves stellar calendar, which’ll look dazzling on your mantel or strung gracefully from a door using the iconic Jo Loves red ribbon. Designed by the crafter of creatively, Jo Malone CBE, this cosmic cocktail of a calendar is bursting with festive aroma, from the nostalgic allure of the Christmas Trees fragrance, to the warm and cosy Mulled Wine and Roasted Chestnuts candles. You won’t be able to resist opening them all at once.

Jo Loves Advent Calendar, £325. Visit joloves.com

*WIN* Luxury Gifts

Happy haul-idays! Back and better than ever, the most anticipated luxury Yuletide offering from The White Company is an excellent investment. Containing a phenomenal £254 worth of swoon-inducing products in each of its 25 pull-out drawers, you’ll discover daily indulgences such as the Sleep pulse point and Calm bath shot, which’ll wrap your mind body and soul in a blanket of pure contentment. And if that’s not enough, there are also two full-size wintery candles to ramp up the festive ambience in your home. Forget gifting it, you’ll want to keep it.

The White Company Advent Calendar, £160. Visit thewhitecompany.com (currently out of stock online)

*WIN* Pawsome Products

Feline friends rejoice! Paul & Joe’s darling Santa cat advent, illustrated with images of Gipsy and Nounette (the beloved pets of Paul & Joe founder Sophie Mechaly), is a pleasure to behold. It’s an exciting way of discovering the cosmetics line, that much like the fashion house from which it originated, focuses on elegant beauty with a whimsical side. Highlights include a Cat Pearl Lipstick, Herbal Lotion, Limited Edition Compact and Sparkling Foundation Primer. It’s the purrfect present for someone with a real joie de vivre.

Paul & Joe Advent Calendar, £98. From beautybay.co.uk (currently out of stock online)

*WIN* Fragrant Delights

Open doors to fine fragrances from the historic house that was founded by William Penhaligon, once perfumer to Queen Victoria’s court. Presented in a box shaped like its traditional fragrance bottle and embossed with retro candy stripes, the Penhaligon’s Advent Calendar is the ultimate gift for any fragrance cognoscente. Revel in classic scents such as Elizabethan Rose and The Favourite, plus treats such as its luxurious Comoros Pearl Candle, Luna Body & Hand Lotion and Orange Blossom Lip Balm.

Penhaligon’s A Fragrant Countdown Advent Calendar, £375. Visit penhaligons.com

*WIN* Festive Fun

Ensure your beauty regime doesn’t go off-piste when the mercury starts to drop with Nivea’s Ski Lodge. It contains sledge-loads of pampering products and skin treats (24 in total) including Nivea MicellAIR Micellar Water For Sensitive Skin and their skin nourishing Crème Soft Shower Cream, all housed cosily in a wintry, ski chalet-inspired design. Made using 30% recycled material, 100% plastic-free outer packaging and a lot of Christmas cheer.

Nivea Ski Lodge Advent Calendar, £40. From argos.co.uk

*WIN* 12 Days of Glam

On the first day of Christmas my true love sent to me…Bobbi Brown’s first ever Advent calendar and it was well worth the wait! Open the drawers to a glamourous festive countdown and perk up winter-weary skin with their iconic Bronzing Powder and glow-boosting Shimmer Brick, volumize your lashes with the Smokey Eyes Mascara and make an impact with the Ruby Crushed Lip Color. It’s the ideal gift for any beauty buff.

Bobbi Brown 12-Day Advent Calendar, £125. Visit bobbibrown.co.uk

*WIN* Cult Heroes

What’s not to like about Clinque’s iconic Advent calendar? Worth over £220, it’s filled with 24 handy travel sized products, including a full 3-step skincare routine, party approved makeup and their sensuous Aromatics Elixir chypre fragrance. To save your skin through the festive season, melt off the day’s impurities with the best-selling Take The Day Off makeup remover.

24 Days of Clinique Advent Calendar, £95. Visit clinique.co.uk

*WIN* Cutting Edge Technology

Innovated by a quest for extraordinary beauty, Japanese brand Sensai, combines advanced skincare technology with the power of its precious ingredient, Koishimaru Silk. This holiday gift set features 12 of its cherished gems, including their revitalising Cellular Performance Extra Intensive Mask, in a beautiful gift box inspired by Kirie, the Japanese art of paper-cutting; adorned with exquisite scenic motifs depicting the four seasons.

Sensai The 12 Holiday Gifts, £213. Visit sensai-cosmetics.com

*WIN* Sparking Treats

This scintillating variety pack combines a tantalising mix of mini and full-size skincare and make-up favourites from the best of M&S Beauty. From REN Kelp Body Wash to L’Occitane Precious Cream, as well as M&S own-brand products such as Autograph Colour Balm Lip Shine, this impressive haul, worth over £300, comes at the bargain price of just £40, when you spend £30 on clothing, home or beauty either in-store on online.

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar, £40 (when you spend £30 instore or online). Visit marksandspencer.com

*WIN* Skin Saviours

Add a touch of luxury to your Christmas, by injecting December with an array of little skin care rituals from No7’s legendary calendar. It features the No7 HydraLuminous Night Cream and Instant Results Nourishing Hydration Mask, as well as the gift we all secretly want, the critically acclaimed No7 Protect and Perfect Intense Advanced Serum. There’s plenty of dazzling make-up to discover too, meaning your festive routine is all sewn up.

No7 Beauty Advent Calendar, £47. Visit boots.com

*WIN* Grand Designs

This magical pop-up construction from The Body Shop is one of three carefully curated Advent calendars on offer from the cruelty-free brand this year. The Ultimate Calendar is packed with lots of little favourites, such as their exceedingly good Drops of Youth Concentrate and energising Vitamin C Glow Boosting Moisturiser to give you a joy-giving radiance during the festive season. Inside every box, you’ll also find a little act of kindness, so you can share some selfless love and glee with your friends and family too.

The Body Shop Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent Calendar, £140. Visit thebodyshop.com

*WIN* Pure Indulgence

Taking beauty calendars to a new dimension, The Ritual of Advent 3D extravaganza is brimming with 24 wonderful surprises. Behind the ornamental twinkly festive village diorama, complete with lights, Christmas trees and a sprinkling of magic, you’ll find hidden riches such as the new The Ritual of Mehr Body Mousse-to-oil and the sweet-smelling Rêve de Hanami Eau de Parfum. This calendar is guaranteed to light up your evenings and your Instagram. Your new daily Ritual starts here.

The Ritual of Advent 3D Advent Calendar, £89.90. Visit rituals.com (currently out of stock online)

*WIN* Pick & Mix

From the online retail giant that solves all your fashion dilemmas, comes a treat-packed cosmetics box that’s certain to do the same for your face and body. ASOS’s stylish edit brings together cult buys, niche names and fresh beauty aids from the likes of Charlotte Tilbuy, Elemis and MAC. For extra pizzazz, they’ve also concealed golden tickets within 36 advent calendars, so you could be in with a chance of winning an additional stash of polished goodies worth over £900. Cha-ching!

ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Advent Calendar, £75. Visit asos.com

