Vogue Williams' best-selling fake tan is in the Amazon sale

If your summer tan is in need of a top-up, we have just the thing – while browsing the Amazon sale beauty buys we noticed Vogue Williams’ best-selling fake tan is up for grabs.

It’s the perfect solution if your summer glow is fading as fast as your holiday memories! You can grab it for £12.33 instead of £14.50 (or £11.10 if you subscribe and save)

Bare by Vogue Instant Tan – Medium, was £14.50 now £12.33, Amazon

If anyone knows a thing or two about fake tan it’s Vogue – she’s been using it since age 16 – and is a great walking advertisement for the radiant glow it gives.

It was only natural then, that she started her own tanning brand, Bare. Her best-selling Instant tan in medium features a light-textured formula that’s packed with naturally-derived ingredients and beneficial Super Peptides which help to smooth, plump, firm, and improve skin elasticity.

Bare by Vogue - Luxury Self Tanning Mitt, Black, £6.75, Amazon

The instant tan is easy to apply and not only evens out skin tone for a silky smooth tan but also hides any imperfections.

Reviewers have dubbed it “the best fake tan I’ve used so far” and given it a big thumbs up for being super easy to apply. With the extra cash you save in the sale, you could even treat yourself to one of Vogue’s tanning mitts for the full experience!

