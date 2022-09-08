Shop the best of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty - Kate Somerville, Lancome and more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ulta’s much-anticipated 21 Days of Beauty Event is here at last! If you’ve shopped this event before, then you probably know that it’s a three-week-long sale that occurs twice a year. This time around it’s lasting from August 28 to September 17, 2022, and the key to success is to jump on a deal you like immediately because the savings only last 24 hours. Each day of the event brings new savings on different skincare, haircare, or makeup products, with discounts often reaching up to 50% off!

This amazing event is sure to bring joy to any beauty lover’s heart. It’s also an excellent time to stock up on products you may have been eyeing for a while, except you won’t have to pay full price. If you spend above a certain amount on certain brands, you will also get the following gifts:

A complimentary Beauty Flash Peel with Clarins purchases worth $45+

A complimentary Purity Face Serum with St. Tropez purchases worth $25+

A complimentary GinZing Blow-Boosting Mask with Origins purchases worth $25+

A complimentary makeup bag with Fenty Beauty purchases worth $35+

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Kate Somerville Exfolikate Cleanser, was $44 now $22, Ulta

Save 50% off this celeb-favorite cleanser that’s known for its pimple-busting capabilities.

Friday, September 9, 2022

Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Serum, was $75 now $37.50, Ulta

This top-rated serum from Fresh fights signs of aging as a result of pollution and sun damage.

Saturday, September 10, 2022

It Cosmetics Oil-Free Matte Full Coverage Moisturizer, was $44 now $22, Ulta

It Cosmetics’ Bye Bye Foundation line offers full coverage but feels like nothing on your skin.

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Lancome Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover, was $32 now $16, Ulta

A bestseller from Lancome, this makeup remover works like a charm.

Monday, September 12, 2022

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum, was $105 now $52.50, Ulta

Give your skin a dose of vitamin C with this serum from Peter Thomas Roth and save 50% off.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Lorac PRO Palette Artist Edition Meraki, was $49 now $24.50, Ulta

This palette from Lorac features 25 of the most-loved shades from makeup artists all over the world.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter, was $32 now $16, Ulta

Enjoy 50% off this popular Kopari body butter that leaves skin hydrated and nourished.

Thursday, September 15, 2022

PMD Personal Microderm Pro-Microdermabrasion Tool, was $199 now $99, Ulta

Use this at-home microdermabrasion tool for the same amazing results you’d get from an aesthetician. With this purchase you’ll also get a free Silversilk Headband.

Friday, September 16, 2022

Lancome Advanced Genifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream, was $69 now $34.50, Ulta

Take great care of your eye area with this bestselling Lancome eye cream to reduce wrinkles and dark circles.

LAST DAY OF SALE - Saturday, September 17, 2022

Kylie Jenner Matte Lip Kit, was $32 now $16, Ulta

Pretty up your pout with the iconic Kylie Jenner lip kits available in several highly-pigmented hues. If you spend $30 or more, you’ll get a free Kylie mirror keychain.

