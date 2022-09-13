Stop what you’re doing! ASOS has dropped not one but TWO beauty advent calendars!

Getting us into the Christmas spirit early, ASOS has released their beauty advent calendar - and if one wasn’t enough - they’ve only gone and dropped two! The calendars are filled with beauty and grooming buys to countdown to the big day, but if you want one you’ll need to hurry, as they’re already selling fast.

Face & Body 25 day advent calendar, £85, ASOS

ASOS’s face and body calendar is filled with 29 beauty goodies counting you down to Christmas, with one product a day and FIVE pampering treats on day 25. Packed with skincare, haircare, and body care picks, you can expect surprises from Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Sol de Janerio, and more cult favourite beauty brands.

The contents are worth over £310 in total, so you’re making a huge saving while treating yourself or someone else to a whole month's worth of beauty favourites.

If that wasn’t enough, the advent calendar comes with an ASOS branded tote and a makeup bag for storing your goodies in!

Grooming 12 day advent calendar, £40, ASOS

Containing 12 products to count down to Christmas, the ASOS grooming calendar is packed with pampering essentials worth over £120 from Elemis, Earth Harbour, The Ordinary, and more. The grooming heroes will make the perfect starter kit for men that want to level up their routine or for those that want to take their grooming regime up a notch, with cleansers, serums, and eye masks to kick off the new year feeling fresh.

If you weren’t already sold, both of the calendars are 100% recyclable and are packaged in a reusable ASOS tote - and over 400,000 plastic bottles have been recycled in the production of the calendars.

Whether you’re keeping it for yourself or gifting it, you’re going to want to grab an ASOS calendar while you still can!

