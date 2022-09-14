The Net-a-Porter advent calendar has been revealed and it's a beauty

Hollie Brotherton
Net-a-Porter’s 25 Days of Beauty is the advent calendar on all of our wishlists for Christmas 2022. Find out what’s inside, how much it costs and where to shop it.
The festive season is incoming, and if it’s anything like previous years we’ll be spoilt for choice with beauty advent calendars. Counting down to Christmas is infinitely more exciting with a luxury beauty gift to open every day and if you’re looking to treat yourself (or someone special), one of our absolute favourites is always the offering from Net-a-Porter.
RELATED: The best beauty advent calendars to shop now
MORE: The White Company’s advent calendar for 2022 is so luxe – and it’s available NOW
This year, the Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar is set to be better than ever, with 25 cult products confirmed from the likes of Dr. Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury and Westman Atelier.
Promising a selection of premium makeup, skincare, haircare and beauty tools, it has everything you could need to look and feel amazing for party season.
The Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar 2022 will be available to shop later this month
Launching in September, the 2022 calendar is worth over £1,011 but will retail for £260. Scroll on for a preview of every product confirmed to be inside (sizes TBC).
What’s inside the Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar 2022?
- Dr Barbara Sturm The Good C Vitamin C Serum
- Augustinus Bader The Face Oil
- Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick – Nude Romance
- Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick in Brulee
- Costa Brazil Lua Moonlight Body Oil
- Dr Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream
- Dr Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum
- Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball
- Claus Porto Voga Scented Candle – Acacia Tuberose
- Omorovicza Balancing Moisturiser
- Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser
- Surratt Beauty Relevee Lash Curler
- Facegym Multi-Sculpt High Performance Gua Sha
- BBB London Super Grip Tweezers
- Wander Beauty Double Date Eye Duo – Smitten/Swoon
- Balmain Paris Hair Couture Silk Hair Perfume
- This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
- Sarah Chapman Intense Hydrating Booster
- Agent Nateur holi(bright) Resurface Glass Face Mask
- Margaret Dabbs London Intensive Anti-Aging Hand Serum
- Aurelia London Conditioning Eye & Lash Cleanser
- MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask
- Senteurs D’Orient Hammam Soap in Amber
- Venn Vitamin B Activated All-in-One Concentrate
- Noble Panacea The Absolute Rejuvenation Night Balm
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.