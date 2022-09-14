The Net-a-Porter advent calendar has been revealed and it's a beauty

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The festive season is incoming, and if it’s anything like previous years we’ll be spoilt for choice with beauty advent calendars. Counting down to Christmas is infinitely more exciting with a luxury beauty gift to open every day and if you’re looking to treat yourself (or someone special), one of our absolute favourites is always the offering from Net-a-Porter.

RELATED: The best beauty advent calendars to shop now

MORE: The White Company’s advent calendar for 2022 is so luxe – and it’s available NOW

This year, the Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar is set to be better than ever, with 25 cult products confirmed from the likes of Dr. Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury and Westman Atelier.

Promising a selection of premium makeup, skincare, haircare and beauty tools, it has everything you could need to look and feel amazing for party season.

The Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar 2022 will be available to shop later this month

Launching in September, the 2022 calendar is worth over £1,011 but will retail for £260. Scroll on for a preview of every product confirmed to be inside (sizes TBC).

What’s inside the Net-a-Porter beauty advent calendar 2022?

Dr Barbara Sturm The Good C Vitamin C Serum

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil

Charlotte Tilbury Look of Love K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick – Nude Romance

Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick in Brulee

Costa Brazil Lua Moonlight Body Oil

Dr Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream

Dr Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball

Claus Porto Voga Scented Candle – Acacia Tuberose

Omorovicza Balancing Moisturiser

Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser

Surratt Beauty Relevee Lash Curler

Facegym Multi-Sculpt High Performance Gua Sha

BBB London Super Grip Tweezers

Wander Beauty Double Date Eye Duo – Smitten/Swoon

Balmain Paris Hair Couture Silk Hair Perfume

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Sarah Chapman Intense Hydrating Booster

Agent Nateur holi(bright) Resurface Glass Face Mask

Margaret Dabbs London Intensive Anti-Aging Hand Serum

Aurelia London Conditioning Eye & Lash Cleanser

MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask

Senteurs D’Orient Hammam Soap in Amber

Venn Vitamin B Activated All-in-One Concentrate

Noble Panacea The Absolute Rejuvenation Night Balm

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.