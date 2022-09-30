The Jo Malone London Advent Calendar 2022 is here and you will be blown away

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Every year without fail, there's one beauty advent calendar at the top of everyone's wish list - and that's the offering from Jo Malone London. Filled with 25 magical miniatures, it's a mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom, to make your December even more exciting.

The stunning advent calendar comes in the trademark Jo Malone London cream and black packaging which can be refilled and reused. It's enough to make anyone swoon.

If you want to get your hands on one, it's now available exclusively at jomalone.co.uk. Top tip – you can't hang around if this beauty is on your wish list because trust us, it will sell out, just like it always does.

Jo Malone London Advent Calendar, £350, Jo Malone London

What's inside the Jo Malone London advent calendar for 2022?

Filled with 25 surprises including much-loved colognes, travel-size bath & body and miniature candles, it's the ultimate indulgence.

Warning: Spoiler alert, so if you want to be surprised, you might want to stop here...

White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne 9ml

Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense 9ml

Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne 9ml

Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne 9ml

Red Roses Shaped Soap

Pine & Eucalyptus Travel Candle

Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne 9ml

Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 9ml

Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body Crème 15ml

Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Cologne Intense 9ml

Peony & Blush Suede Body & Hand Lotion 30ml

Blackberry & Bay Cologne 9ml

Snowball Keyring

Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense 9ml

Lime Basil & Mandarin Body & Hand Wash 30ml

Peony & Blush Suede Cologne 9ml

Myrrh & Tonka Mini Candle

Red Roses 9ml

Oud & Bergamot Cologne 9ml

Jasmin Sambac & Marigold Cologne Intense 9ml

Lime Basil & Mandarin Mini Candle

Wood Sage & Sea Sale Cologne 9ml

Snow Globe

English Pear & Freesia Body and Hand Wash 50ml

English Pear & Freesia 30ml cologne

