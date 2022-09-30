The Jo Malone London Advent Calendar 2022 is here and you will be blown away

Leanne Bayley
Jo Malone's iconic Advent Calendar for 2022 is here. We look at what's inside, the price, how to buy it and the inspiration behind it.
Every year without fail, there's one beauty advent calendar at the top of everyone's wish list - and that's the offering from Jo Malone London. Filled with 25 magical miniatures, it's a mix of fragrances and products for the home as well as your bathroom, to make your December even more exciting.
The stunning advent calendar comes in the trademark Jo Malone London cream and black packaging which can be refilled and reused. It's enough to make anyone swoon.
If you want to get your hands on one, it's now available exclusively at jomalone.co.uk. Top tip – you can't hang around if this beauty is on your wish list because trust us, it will sell out, just like it always does.
Jo Malone London Advent Calendar, £350, Jo Malone London
What's inside the Jo Malone London advent calendar for 2022?
Filled with 25 surprises including much-loved colognes, travel-size bath & body and miniature candles, it's the ultimate indulgence.
Warning: Spoiler alert, so if you want to be surprised, you might want to stop here...
White Moss & Snowdrop Cologne 9ml
Scarlet Poppy Cologne Intense 9ml
Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne 9ml
Honeysuckle & Davana Cologne 9ml
Red Roses Shaped Soap
Pine & Eucalyptus Travel Candle
Fig & Lotus Flower Cologne 9ml
Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense 9ml
Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body Crème 15ml
Dark Amber & Ginger Lily Cologne Intense 9ml
Peony & Blush Suede Body & Hand Lotion 30ml
Blackberry & Bay Cologne 9ml
Snowball Keyring
Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense 9ml
Lime Basil & Mandarin Body & Hand Wash 30ml
Peony & Blush Suede Cologne 9ml
Myrrh & Tonka Mini Candle
Red Roses 9ml
Oud & Bergamot Cologne 9ml
Jasmin Sambac & Marigold Cologne Intense 9ml
Lime Basil & Mandarin Mini Candle
Wood Sage & Sea Sale Cologne 9ml
Snow Globe
English Pear & Freesia Body and Hand Wash 50ml
English Pear & Freesia 30ml cologne
