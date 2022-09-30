9 best Nordstrom holiday advent calendars: from Perricone MD to Barbie & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Advent calendar season is one of our favorite times of the year - the only problem is figuring out which holiday countdown to buy

RELATED: Saks Fifth Avenue's 2022 advent calendar - take a peek inside

We have to admit Nordstrom isn’t making it any easier, with so many holiday and Christmas countdowns that we’re having a hard time choosing!

You can pick from 12-day or 24-day holiday advent calendars at every price point, from $22 and up.

MORE ADVENT CALENDARS:

25+ weird (but wonderful) advent calendars you'll find on the internet

6 sexual wellness advent calendars for a very happy holiday

There are cute empty advent calendars you can fill yourself, or imagine finding a surprise behind every door, whether Mattel toys, Voluspa candles, Apotheke hand-crafted beauty products or Perricone MD skincare.

PERRICONE MD Advent Calendar Set (worth $415), was $179 now $152.15, Nordstrom

PLUS GET A FREE GIFT WORTH $110

Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Eva Mendes are fans of Perricone MD - and you can get the A-list skincare treatments at home with this advent calendar set that's worth a whopping $415.

And right now you can get it for 15% off at Nordstrom, plus a free gif worth $110. Basically, you're stocking up on luxe Perricone MD products at a savings of about $370. What a deal!

MORE: Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics 2022 advent calendar is perfect for major beauty fans

BEAUTY TREATS: Sephora's amazing $45 holiday advent calendar has landed

It really is the ultimate way to treat yourself (or give as a gift to someone else!) during the December countdown.

So keep reading to shop the best Nordstrom holiday advent calendars for 2022...

Nordstrom advent calendars - holiday tastes and treats

SUGARFINA Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar, $60, Nordstrom

Looking for a sweet way to celebrate the holidays? Each drawer in this festive countdown is filled with four Sugarfina treats!

Palais des Thés, 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar, $36, Nordstrom

Not only is this one of the more affordable advent calendars, it's one that almost everyone would love. This tea advent calendar contains 24 tea bags with herbal, black tea, green tea and Rooibos included.

COMPARTES Gourmet Chocolate 2022 Advent Calendar, $109.95, Nordstrom

Perfect for the chocolate lover, this Compartes holiday advent calendar contains 24 dark, white and milk chocolate gourmet treats - a different flavor each day.

Nordstrom candle advent calendars

Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set, $158, Nordstrom

This gorgeous candle advent calendar has a 4.8 star of 5 rating, and it's easy to see why. This 12-day countdown includes candles from the signature Japonica Collection plus a stylish wick trimmer - the perfect way to relax and celebrate the holiday season.

APOTHEKE 12-Day Advent Calendar Candle Set, $98, Nordstrom

There’s a pretty handcrafted votive candle in 12 different scents behind each door of this advent calendar from Apotheke, from wintry scents including Birchwood Apple or Charred Fig, to summery fragrances like Hinoki Lavender or Sea Salt Grapefruit.

Nordstrom advent calendars for kids

Mattel Barbie Advent Calendar, $33.99, Nordstrom

Sure 'Barbie-core' is the latest trend in fashion, but let's face it - Barbie never goes out of style! This Mattel advent calendar is devoted to the iconic toy. It includes a Barbie doll and 24 fun accessories, from a unicorn and fairy wings to a mermaid tail.

Mattel Hot Wheels Advent Calendar, $21.99, Nordstrom

For the Hot Wheels fan, Nordstrom has this cool advent calendar,with eight 1:64 scale Hot Wheels cars and 16 accessories. The box turns into a road playmat to drive on, to really rev up the fun.

Nordstrom beauty advent calendars

KYLIE COSMETICS 12 Days Advent Calendar Holiday Set $180, Nordstrom

Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin fans take note: this 12 day holiday beauty set has a dozen coveted Kylie products, including an amazing NINE full-sized beauty treats.

KEEP SHOPPING: 30+ best advent calendars for men: Holiday countdowns he'll love

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.