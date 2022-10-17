Sephora's beauty advent calendars are finally available in the UK - hurrah!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Beauty fans, it’s the moment we’ve been waiting for. Sephora has finally landed in the UK. Cue the fanfare!

Rumours that Sephora would be setting up home in the UK have been swirling for some time, and now the iconic beauty retailer has set up roots here with a shiny new website (having acquired beauty e-tailer feelunique), complete with the brand’s signature black and white stripe branding.

Sephora's treasure of beauty buys includes cult brands and forever classics

A bricks and mortar store and app are set to follow, but for now we’re happily scrolling the website to shop Sephora’s extensive beauty brands, from the cult to the classic including American brands like Tarte Cosmetics, insta-fave Rose Inc and Sephora’s own beauty label too.

To celebrate setting up shop in the UK, Sephora is giving beauty aficionados the best pre-Christmas treat of all – four spectacular beauty advent calendars, including Sephora’s ultimate beauty advent calendar worth over £700. Swoon.

What’s inside the Sephora beauty advent calendars?

Sephora Multi-brand Beauty Advent Calendar, £139 (worth £700), Sephora

Forget 24 or 12 products, this beauty advent calendar has an impressive 34, including 17 full size. Worth £700, this advent calendar has not only cult buys and classic favourites, but limited-edition launches too.

Want a spoiler? There’s skincare from Augustinus Bader and The Ordinary; makeup from Huda Beauty and Nars; and scent from Neom and Floral Street. Plus, three lucky buyers will win a Golden Ticket hidden inside one of the drawers, winning them a prize up to the cost of £1,000 from a favourite Sephora brand.

Sephora Premium Beauty Advent Calendar, £69.99, Sephora

Hate miniature products? This is the beauty advent calendar for you, as it has nothing but full-sized Sephora presents. Think of this as your entryway to discovering Sephora’s own-brand products, with bestsellers like the Big By Definition Mascara, Colorful Metal No.3 Eyeshadow and Coco Lip Balm inside.

Sephora Beauty Advent Calendar, £44.99, Sephora

With a total of 24 gifts behind its doors, this is a purse-friendly beauty advent calendar with a selection of mix and match products to create your own Sephora-beauty regime.

Sephora Post-Christmas Beauty Advent calendar, £29.99, Sephora

Now you’re talking – a post-Christmas beauty advent calendar. That’s one way to beat the post-Christmas blues! Each day after Christmas, open the coloured boxes and enjoy the little Sephora beauty treats. Did we mention there’s two gifts a day? Hello!

