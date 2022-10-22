Clarins has released THREE Christmas Beauty Advent Calendars - and they're so luxurious

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In need of a pamper session? The countdown to Christmas is officially on and Clarins has unveiled their 2022 Beauty Advent Calendars just in time for the festive season. With a skincare and beauty advent to choose from, both packed with 12 skincare and make-up must-haves for her, they're the ultimate beauty buys!

Women's 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar, £75, Clarins

Worth over £139, Clarins' Christmas contender retails at just £75, offering incredible value for money. Our advice? You better act fast because this advent calendar is selling like hotcakes online! Peek behind 12 red doors and you'll find everything from hydrating masks to makeup remover and lash-enhancing mascaras. Here's what's inside...

What's inside the Clarins Beauty Avent Calendar?





Double Serum, 20ml (Full size).

NEW Lip Comfort Oil, 01 7ml (Full size).

Moisture Rich Body Lotion, 30ml.

Gentle Foaming Cleanser (normal/dry), 30ml.

Cleansing Micellar Water, 50ml.

Comfort Face Scrub, 15ml.

SOS Pure Mask, 15ml.

Instant Smooth, 4g.

SOS Primer 00, 10ml.

Joli Blush, 1.6g.

Supra Lift & Curl Mascara, 3ml.

Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, 30ml.

12 Day Skin Icons Advent Calendar, £75, Clarins

The Clarins Skin Icons advent calendar has returned for 2022 - and it's filled with goodies to level up your beauty regime. Worth over £149, it's a must-have for skincare fanatics.

What's inside the Clarins Skin Icons Beauty Avent Calendar?

Beauty Flash Balm, 50ml (Full size).

NEW Lip Comfort Oil, 04 7ml (Full size).

Cleansing Micellar Water, 50ml.

Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, 30ml.

Hydrating Gentle Foaming Cleanser, 30ml.

Total Eye Lift, 7ml.

SOS Hydra Mask, 15ml.

Moisture-Rich Body Lotion, 30ml.

SOS Primer 00, 10ml.

Wonder Perfect 4D Mascara, 3ml.

Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch Primer, 4ml.

Hydra-Essentiel Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm, 3ml.

Men's 12 Day Self-Care Advent Calendar, £65, Clarins

Not sure what to get him for Christmas? As well as the women's beauty advent calendar, Clarins is selling a festive edition for men, which is also priced at £65 and worth over £129.

What's inside the Clarins Beauty Avent Calendar for Men?





ClarinsMen Super Moisture Lotion SPF20, 50ml (Full Size),

ClarinsMen Energizing Eye Gel 15ml (Full Size).

ClarinsMen Active Face Wash, 30ml.

ClarinsMen Energizing Gel, 12ml.

Active Face Wash, 30ml.

SOS Hydra Mask, 15ml.

Hand & Nail Treatment Cream, 30ml.

Moisture Rich Body Lotion, 30ml.

UV Plus, 10ml.

Exfoliating Body Scrub, 30ml.

Hydra-Essentiel Lip Balm, 2ml.

Double Serum 7 Day Sample.

If you're searching for a stocking filler to match, then look no further! Clarins is selling the most incredible range of Christmas gift sets and we're especially obsessed with the Make-Up Heroes Collection. For just £25, treat your nearest and dearest to a Lip Comfort Oil, Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch, SOS Primer and a Natural Lip Perfector.

Make-Up Heroes Collection, £25, Clarins

And for him, the ClarinsMen Bauble contains a duo of skincare essentials, including an Active Face Wash and Super Moisture Balm, which have each been formulated specifically for men's skin, along with a sample of the Double Serum.

ClarinsMen Bauble, £10, Clarins

Still stuck for a Christmas gift? Clarins has a wide range of great sets up for grabs for him and her - check out their Gift Sets section here.

