Huge competition alert! Win a beauty advent calendar worth hundreds of pounds

Who wants chocolate when you can have the best of beauty each day? Prep yourself for the festive season with a beauty-full limited edition advent calendar. There’s one of each up for grabs in our giveaway, from The White Company's luxury calendar to OPI's nail treats and Bobbi Brown's 12 days of makeup...

*WIN* L’Occitane

Designed by French illustrator Eva Offredo, each recycled-cotton pocket contains a luxurious Provençal treat, from nourishing Almond Delicious Hands to soothing Lavender Foaming Bath. Better still, this eco-friendly calendar can be used for years to come.

L’Occitane Hand Illustrated Reusable Advent Calendar, £165. Visit uk.loccitane.com

*WIN* Molton Brown

Behind its doors you’ll find your favourite bathing luxuries and fragrances from the iconic Brit brand – look out for the Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold Precious Bathing Oil.

Molton Brown The Advent Calendar, £195. Visit moltonbrown.co.uk

*WIN* Benefit

Jam-packed with Benefit’s top-sellers in pocket-friendly mini and fun sizes – including unrivalled Precisely, My Brow pencil, They’re Real! mascara and everyone’s favourite bronzer, Hoola. ’Tis the season to get glam...

Benefit The More, The Merrier Advent Calendar, £59.50. Visit benefitcosmetics.com

*WIN* Evolve

Features 12 vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, organic and natural skin, body and haircare products that will leave you glowing on the outside and feeling good on the inside, too.

Evolve Happy Holiday Heroes Advent Calendar, £76. Visit evolvebeauty.co.uk (currently sold out)

*WIN* Dr Hauschka

This bundle of joy features a full-size tube of the beautifully scented and intensely moisturising Dr Hauschka Rose Day Cream. It’s the ultimate calendar for any skincare aficionado.

Dr Hauschka Advent Calendar, £90. Visit drhauschka.co.uk

*WIN* The White Company

Inject a little indulgence into your life with 25 bath and body miniatures and votive candles in the brand’s bestselling scents – including two full-size Winter and Seychelles candles.

The White Company Advent Calendar, £175. Visit thewhitecompany.com

*WIN* Paul & Joe

Illustrated with images of Gipsy and Nounette (the beloved pets of Paul & Joe founder Sophie Mechaly) this delightful parcel is filled with 24 elegantly wrapped products. From Cat Lipstick to Powder Blush, you’ll unearth a purrfect treat every day.

Paul & Joe Makeup Collection, £110. From feelunique.co.uk

*WIN* Nivea

You’ll find sleighloads of products – including Nivea’s Irresistibly Smooth Body Lotion and Soft Rose Caring Lip Balm – nestled snugly inside the wintry city street design.

Nivea Ski Lodge Advent Calendar, £40. From argos.co.uk

*WIN* Bobbi Brown

Filled with a dozen of Bobbi Brown’s most famous products – including Bronzing Powder, volumising Smokey Eye Mascara and more – this will have you red-carpet ready for Christmas.

Bobbi Brown 12-Day Advent Calendar, £155. Visit bobbibrown.co.uk

*WIN* Clinique

Housing products worth more than £381, this bundle of joy from Clinique is filled with 24 top products, including a full three-step skincare routine, party-perfect make-up – and nine full-size faves.

24 Days of Clinique Advent Calendar, £150. Visit clinique.co.uk

*WIN* M&S

Bargain hunters, behold: containing a whopping £300-worth of impressive plunder, this chest stows well-known favourites from beauty giants Ren, Origins, Clinique and more, alongside best-selling M&S own- brand products. Now, that’s beauty with real face value.

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar, £40 (when you spend £30 instore or online). Visit marksandspencer.com

*WIN* No7

Devotees of No7 will love this calendar featuring make-up must-haves and Protect & Perfect anti-ageing, brightening and glow- inducing essentials to keep you looking radiant all through the party season – and into a bright new year.

No7 Beauty Advent Calendar, £49.50. Visit boots.com (currently sold out online)

*WIN* The Body Shop

Scrub, soften and slather your way to a beautiful Christmas with The Body Shop’s new Edelweiss Serum Concentrate Sheet Mask, iconic Shea Body Butter, serene Sleep Calming Pillow Mist and more.

The Body Shop Box of Wishes and Wonders Advent Calendar, £145. Visit thebodyshop.com

*WIN* Ritual

Among the twinkling branches you’ll discover shiny, beautifully scented ornaments, hidden gems such as The Ritual of Mehr Mini Fragrance Sticks and four enchanting miniature Advent candles.

The Ritual of Advent 3D Advent Calendar, £105. Visit rituals.com (currently out of stock online)

*WIN* ASOS

From the online retail giant that solves all your fashion dilemmas comes the ultimate pick’n’mix of stylish edits from Charlotte Tilbury, MAC and Revolution. Counting down the festive season never felt so good...

ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar, £85. Visit asos.com

*WIN* Revolution

The ultimate gift for the beauty-obsessed on a budget, with 25 days’ worth of vegan and cruelty-free brow, face, and eyeshadow products and must-have beauty brushes. You’ll never fall short with this beauty haul.

You Are The Revolution 25 Day Advent Calendar 2022, £35. Visit revolution.com

*WIN* Lancôme

Packed with beauty treats, this opulent Parisian calendar, designed by French artist Richard Orlinski, houses riches such as Absolue Rich Cream and La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum. The best bit? Discovering the treasure hidden under the Eiffel Tower...

Lancôme Beauty Advent Calendar, £140. Visit lancome.co.uk

*WIN* Ted Baker



Featuring an assortment of beauty treats from fragrance and make-up to skincare – and even a scented candle. A set guaranteed to leave you feeling fabulous from Ted to toe.

Ted Baker advent calendar, £40.50. Visit boots.com

*WIN* Macmillan

Featuring products from across Boots’ top-selling brands such as No7, Liz Earle and Champneys. You can do good while looking (and smelling) good, with £2 from every sale going to charity.

Macmillan 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £43. Visit boots.com

*WIN* Avon



This calendar is bursting with 23 full-size products and one mini favourite, including the critically acclaimed Anew Renewal Protinol Power Serum.

24 Day Beauty Advent Calendar, £65. Visit avon.com

*WIN* Liz Earle



Discover your new daily skincare routine with this magic box of complexion tricks. Highlights include Liz Earle’s best-selling Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion and coveted Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser.

Liz Earle 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £65. Visit boots.com

*WIN* Soap & Glory



Giving the best bang for a beauty budget, this amazing calendar is full of pore- pleasing skincare, body-loving treats and surprises galore. Treat Yule-self, as it says.

Soap & Glory Advent Calendar, £45. Visit boots.com

*WIN* Joules



Behind the ornamental diorama you’ll find everything from soap to body butter, bath fizzers to fragrance... even a hair scrunchie. The kids will enjoy playing with the little houses after you’ve opened them, too.

Joules Christmas Village 24 Day Advent Calendar, £36. Visit boots.com

*WIN* Aurelia

From supercharged Probiotic Concentrate to moisturisers and serums to make skin dewy, this luxe and lovely box will have you feeling relaxed by the end of the season.

Aurelia London 12 Day Advent Calendar, £120. Visit aurelialondon.com

*WIN* Jurlique

Powered by natural botanicals, this calendar has everything you need for a little pre-Christmas pampering, including the much-loved Rosewater Balancing Mist.

Jurlique Beauty Advent Calendar, £75. Visit jurlique.co.uk

*WIN* Neal's Yard Remedies

From the pioneer in natural and organic skincare and wellbeing since 1981. You’ll root out seasonal self-care favourites such as its Bee Lovely Hand Cream, Wild Rose Beauty Balm and Goodnight Pillow Mist from the beautiful keepsake box.

12 Days of Beauty and Wellbeing Advent Calendar, £89. Visit nealsyardremedies.com

*WIN* Anthropologie

Expect cult faves from brands such as Sunday Riley, This Works and Espa in this well-curated calendar from George & Viv – Anthropologie’s bath, beauty, and home decor range – with illustrations by Canadian artist Emily Taylor.

24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £78. Visit anthropologie.com

*WIN* OPI

Get your Claus into 22 mini OPI nail lacquers including Tealing Festive and Merry & Ice, plus pampering extras Nail Envy strengthener and Start to Finish base and top coat.

OPI Beauty Advent Calendar, £49.95. Visit opiuk.com

*WIN* Bayliss & Hardy

Cleanse, nourish and pamper your skin with Baylis & Harding’s most loved signature scents. The sumptuous Jojoba, Vanilla & Almond Oil collection is guaranteed to relieve stress in the build-up to the big day.

Bayliss & Harding Ladies Advent Calendar, £45. Visit next.co.uk

*WIN* Mylee

Oozing with 12 products to nail your festive mani – including the shimmery festive gold Slay Belle and icy purple Jack Frost Gel Polish. A cracker of a calendar.

Mylee Advent Calendar, £65. Visit mylee.co.uk

