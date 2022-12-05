Shine like a celeb with new holiday markdowns from Sephora and Ulta!

Nick Perry
Sephora and Ulta have released new holiday collections! Save up to 40% off as you shop beauty gifts for your favorite people (and yourself).
The holiday season is here and whether you're shopping for someone special or you want to treat yourself, right now is a great time to lock in delightful beauty deals! Two of the world's biggest beauty dealers, Sephora and Ulta, have each launched holiday sales that are not to be missed!
RELATED: Ulta has unveiled THREE new $22 beauty advent calendars for the holiday season
No matter what you're in the market for, you'll find something special during these sales! Ulta is offering 40% off Holiday Kits, Holiday Soaps, and Holiday Candles from December 4-24, and Sephora is offering up to 30% off the Sephora Collection until December 11.
MORE: 34 best beauty gift sets for her this Christmas: From Glossier to Elemis, MAC & lots more
To make your shopping experience a little easier, we've pulled out some of the best options available in each of the sales.
Sephora Collection #Lipstories Set, was $18 now $12, Sephora
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer, was $18 now $9, Sephora
Sephora Collection Sephora Colorful® Waterproof Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Multi-Stick, was $14 now $9.80, Sephora
Sephora Collection Sephora Colorful® Lip Gloss Balm, was $9 now $6.30, Sephora
Sephora Collection Wishing You Cream Lip Stain Set, was $90 now $30, Sephora
Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub, was $26 now $18.20, Ulta
Morphe Eye Obsessed Brush Collection + Bag, was $32 now $19.20, Ulta
Morphe Face The Beat 5 Piece Face Brush Collection + Bag, was $30 now $18, Ulta
Chi Pink 1.5'' Titanium Flat Iron, was $109.99 now $87.99, Ulta
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.