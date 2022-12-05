Shine like a celeb with new holiday markdowns from Sephora and Ulta!

﻿

The holiday season is here and whether you're shopping for someone special or you want to treat yourself, right now is a great time to lock in delightful beauty deals! Two of the world's biggest beauty dealers, Sephora and Ulta, have each launched holiday sales that are not to be missed!

No matter what you're in the market for, you'll find something special during these sales! Ulta is offering 40% off Holiday Kits, Holiday Soaps, and Holiday Candles from December 4-24, and Sephora is offering up to 30% off the Sephora Collection until December 11.

To make your shopping experience a little easier, we've pulled out some of the best options available in each of the sales.

Sephora Collection #Lipstories Set, was $18 now $12, Sephora

Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer, was $18 now $9, Sephora

Sephora Collection Sephora Colorful® Waterproof Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Multi-Stick, was $14 now $9.80, Sephora

Sephora Collection Sephora Colorful® Lip Gloss Balm, was $9 now $6.30, Sephora

Sephora Collection Wishing You Cream Lip Stain Set, was $90 now $30, Sephora

Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub, was $26 now $18.20, Ulta

Morphe Eye Obsessed Brush Collection + Bag, was $32 now $19.20, Ulta

Morphe Face The Beat 5 Piece Face Brush Collection + Bag, was $30 now $18, Ulta

Chi Pink 1.5'' Titanium Flat Iron, was $109.99 now $87.99, Ulta

