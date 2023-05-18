Kylie Jenner is a fan of Nip+Fab - and the brand's £5 Vitamin C sheet mask is insanely good

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is a trend-setter in her own right, so whenever she admits to being a fan of a certain brand or product, it’s not long until it sells out.

Back when the mum-of-two was the face of Nip+Fab, Kylie revealed that she relied on the brand’s skin-plumping serum, Nip+Fab Dragons Blood Fix Serum Extreme, daily as part of her skincare routine.

“In the morning, I always use the Dragon's Blood Serum as it is the most amazing base for my makeup and is super moisturising,” she said.

Another hero product from the popular skincare brand is the Vitamin C Fix Sheet Mask, which helps to transform dull complexions in as little as 15 minutes. Packed with Vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this powerful product is a massive hit with skincare lovers.

Whilst Vitamin C helps to boost collagen production, improve hyperpigmentation, and lighten dark spots, niacinamide helps to reduce inflammation, and hyaluronic acid aims to reduce dryness and dehydration.

The mask can be used as a bonus step in your skincare routine, or when you’re in need of a brightening boost. One fan wrote, “I love what this mask does for my complexion, my skin looks so much brighter with a nice healthy glow.”

Another wrote, “I really love this mask. It seems to plump and brighten my skin. I am left with a smooth bright complexion enough lasts for days afterwards. Great to use before a special occasion or as a weekly treat.”

To use the mask, simply apply it onto a cleansed, dry face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Once removed, softly massage the remaining essence into skin, and discard the mask. Remember to apply SPF the morning after.