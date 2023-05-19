Gwyneth Paltrow swears by this at-home laser tool - but just how does it work?

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is famous for her unique wellness and beauty rituals, had revealed that she’s a fan of the LYMA at-home laser tool for achieving glowing skin.

The A-list tool, which is also loved by Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Paris Hilton is a handbag-sized skincare laser device that delivers clinic-grade power at home.

The tool claims to help with transforming skin by using cold near-infrared laser technology that aims to reduce wrinkles, pigmentation, and post-acne scarring.

A big buzz around the LYMA Laser is that it works differently to traditional LED light therapy treatments. In the latter, only an average of only 5% of LED light can successfully penetrate through the top layer of skin, with the other 95% bouncing off the skin’s surface.

The infra-red laser light from the LYMA Laser travels in a linear wavelength, meaning it can more easily penetrate deeply into the regenerative base layers of the skin, without causing any damage. Once penetrated, the laser light helps to alter the genetic behaviour of the skin’s cells to improve long-term skin health and its appearance. Think anti-aging benefits, reduced pigmentation, and an overall improved glow.

Joanna Czech, a celebrity facialist who used the LYMA tool on model Suki Waterhouse and socialite Paris Hilton to prep for the Met Gala, commented: “I truly believe that good skin is based on 70% of your lifestyle and 30% of your skincare. I like using the LYMA Laser because it tackles all major skin concerns and helps my clients achieve their skin goals.

“There are billions of cells in the dermis which degenerate over time and the LYMA Laser reverses this process by repairing the cells. It reaches the deepest layers of the skin, including fat and muscle, which is why I recommend it for all my clients no matter their age.”

Dr Dendy Engleman, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, revealed, "the LYMA Laser technology absolutely blew my mind. It has revolutionised the entire industry. Anything that bothers you, from the forehead to the toes, LYMA can help with."