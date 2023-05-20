Kelly Ripa swears by this overnight lip mask - and it has 21k 5-star reviews on Amazon

Kelly Ripa always looks flawless, and luckily she’s very open to giving away her beauty secrets - including her $7 hack for looking perfect on camera. The Live star has also revealed that she has a special nighttime beauty treatment she swears by: Laneige’s famous Lip Sleeping Mask.

The morning TV host isn’t the only fan of the hydrating balm, which is enriched with Vitamin C and antioxidants.

Kelly, seen here with husband Mark Consuelos, uses Laneige's lip mask to soften her lips overnight

Famous names from Gigi Hadid to Kate Hudson love the $24 beauty buy, and Brooke Shields called it “so good and moisturizing”.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

$24 at Amazon

And then there are the over 21,000 Amazon shoppers who have given the Laneige overnight lip treatment a 5-star rating! One reviewer said that she’s not the only one in her family who finds Laneige a must have for lips. “I have been using Laniege for almost 3 years, my lips do not get chapped or flaky anymore… My husband is sensitive to lip balm/gloss, no problem with this balm, he loves it.

Kelly has said that the Leneige treatment, which works while you sleep, 'keeps your lips nice and juicy'

“Bought it for my 93 year old mother, she was having terrible problems with her lips chapping and peeling due to medications. She had tried so many chapsticks/balms that made it worse. Within 48 hours of using Laneige she saw and felt a difference, after 3 days said ‘My lips are completely healed.’”

More Kelly Ripa beauty must-haves:

Ourself Lip Conditioner Shoppers say: "Love! This goes on like a beautiful lip gloss, without any stickiness or tackiness. However, it has transformed my lips! They are hydrated, smooth and seem fuller! I’ve tried a zillion lip conditioners, and this is the first time I’ve ever been obsessed with one!!" A Vitamin E enriched lip conditioner with a glossy sheen.

$45 at Ourself

Rinna Beauty Larger Than Life Lip Plumping Gloss Shoppers say: "Soft and glossy. Love the glossy lip gloss, [it] makes my lips feel full and smooth. Stays on for a long time." $24 at Rinna Beauty

Kelly wears La Neige when she goes to bed because “[it] keeps your lips nice and juicy,” she told Glamour.

For daytime, she applies Ourself’s glossy lip conditioner – a $45 nourishing Vitamin E lip balm – which she wears with Lisa Rinna’s Rinna Beauty lip-plumping gloss, for a picture perfect pout.

