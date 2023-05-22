Sofia Richie's drugstore bronzer has 28k 5-star ratings on Amazon - shoppers say it's 'better' than high end

Fans are saying Sofia's budget buy is just like expensive bronzers, but it only costs $10 (£14)!

When Sofia Richie tied the knot with British record exec Elliot Grainge, her lavish nuptials were soooo luxe, from her three (yes, three!) dreamy Chanel gowns to the idyllic Côte d'Azur location.

But we’ve also been taking note of the shockingly affordable beauty buys Lionel Richie’s daughter swore by for the landmark occasion – like her drugstore bronzer that shoppers have said is as good as high end brands.

Sofia Richie, seen here with husband Elliot, showed off her affordable bronzer on TikTok, saying it's her 'secret fave'

Case in point: Sofia got her gorgeous wedding weekend glow with the help of Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer, which you can score on Amazon for just about $10 (£14.24).

Sofia revealed her budget-friendly go-to bronzer on TikTok in the run-up to her April 2023 nuptials, “This is one of my secret faves,” she said as she swept on the drugstore bronzer along the hollow of her cheekbones and her temples, and underneath her jawline.

But Sofia, who also wore affordable lip balm during her honeymoon, not the only fan of this affordable bronzer! Over 28,000 shoppers have given the bronzer a 5 stars out of 5 rating on Amazon US.

Enriched with Murumuru, Cupuacu and Tucuma Butter, as well as with essential vitamins, the Physician's Formula find seems to be the new go-to for a lot of Amazon beauty fans.

“I have tried many bronzers, from your local drug store all the way to high end makeup department stores and I can say this product works better than all of them, at least that's my personal opinion!” said a reviewer. “The bronzer is a true bronzer without tons of extra ‘highlighting’ added to it so I can bronze my face to blend in with the fake tan the rest of my body has, and avoid the over highlighted look.”

One revealed: “I've used a more expensive Bobbi Brown bronzer in medium for 20+ years and have on occasion used NARS as well. I ran out during the pandemic and my daughter recommended this product. I find it beautiful. It feels nice and goes on smoothly and evenly. The colors are beautiful and flattering without looking orange or muddy.”

Another shopper called it “the best bronzer I ever had”. “I love this bronzer! It is so silky smooth, looks beautiful on the skin, stays for the entire day and smells like vacation in tropical Hawaii - amazing! I've been using bronzers (including very expensive ones) for 2 decades and this one is truly the best one I ever had!”

More surprisingly affordable celebrity beauty

Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham both swear by the same budget-friendly face cream

Beyoncé loves this $12 'miracle' skin cream that you can shop on Amazon

Jennifer Aniston can't live without this lip balm - and it's $17 on Amazon