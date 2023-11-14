Exclusive: Christine Lampard reveals husband Frank takes tips from her highly-coveted beauty regime

Christine Lampard considered a career as a make-up artist before making it in TV. Here, the presenter reveals her festive beauty edit. As party season draws nearer, Loose Women star Christine Lampard is keen to add some sparkle to her look.

“I love experimenting with make-up, I find it really therapeutic,” she tells HELLO! “The make-up room is a hub at the Loose Women studio. We end up talking about the different products someone’s used, or if anyone ever has a question, we all share techniques and tips.”

As an ambassador for beauty brand No7, the 44-year-old presenter – mum to Patricia, four, and Freddie, two, with husband Frank – has helped curate the Stellar Dreams Edit of six glow-giving products. With the countdown to the party season on, we caught up with Christine to find out the make-up looks she recommends and her plans for Christmas...

Christine, have you always enjoyed experimenting with make-up?

“In all honesty, it would have been a career choice for me at some point. From my teenage years, I was always fascinated by how it can make you feel and change your mood – you instantly feel a better version of yourself. I did my best friend’s wedding make-up, the mother of the bride, the bridesmaids – and I still do my sister’s if we’re going out for the night.”

Whose make-up would you love to do?

“Maya Jama or Jennifer Aniston. I love good skin. It’s something I really stare at when we have guests. I’m quite intrigued by how people get that lovely poreless look.”

© David Venni Husband Frank borrows from Christine's skincare routine

What is your skincare routine?

“I’m lucky to have found products that work for me. I’ve used the No7 Protect and Perfect range for years, as has my mum. It’s affordable, compared to many other products, so I’ve just stuck with it. I’m 44; I’m not expecting to look like I’m 18, but I’m happy with where I’m at considering I’m constantly knackered with two youngsters, a dog and a husband!”

What’s the inspiration behind the No7 Stellar Dreams Edit look?

“It’s all about getting glammed-up, and who doesn’t need a bit of glam coming up to Christmas, when it’s grey and miserable? Going into party season, the sequins and sparkles come out, especially when Strictly [Come Dancing] is on!

“You can go as metallic and sparkly as you want with the eyeshadow quad; the Starry Nights lipstick instantly brightens you up, and the Multipurpose stick is brilliant because you can put it on your lips but it also gives your skin a glow.”

What do you use to remove your make-up after a day of filming?

“I like using the No7 Melting Gel Cleanser, which dissolves everything on your face. I don’t get spots from it, which I have with a lot of other products. I am partial to the wipes, which are biodegradable, if I need an extra boost of cleanliness. Then I lather on the moisturiser as I have quite dry and tired skin.”

Does Frank ever use your skincare?

“Oh yes! If my moisturiser is sitting there he’ll 100% use that. And my face cleanser. But that’s probably where it ends for him – he doesn’t go any further than that.”

© Getty The doting couple

What’s the best beauty advice you’ve been given and by whom?

“Helen Hand, our make-up artist at work, always says to me: ‘Make sure you put moisturiser on your neck and chest, otherwise your face will age behind them and that’s weird.’ I never really thought about that and now I’m absolutely religious about it. I try to take care of that area as best I can.”

Do you have a go-to fragrance?

“I like various Chanel perfumes, and Byredo’s Rose of No Man’s Land is so fresh. It’s one of those things I never end up buying for myself; it’s always a gift from Frank or my sister for a birthday or Christmas.”

© David Venni Christine has revealed her favourite products for party season beauty

Which are your haircare heroes?

“I wash my hair with whatever is in the shower that day – it could be children’s shampoo if I’ve run out of mine. My hair is really dry so I try to do my conditioner early doors so I can leave it on for as long as possible. I’m naturally really curly – both my children have that gene from me, and curly hair can be very frizzy so moisture, good conditioning and the quantity of whatever product I’m using is key. I’ve found a small business online, Only Curls, that [has a range called Little Curls] I’m using on the children and myself. It’s lovely, all-natural stuff specifically for curls. If I’m pushing the boat out, I also like Color Wow. I love watching Chris Appleton’s Color Wow videos on Instagram.”

How do you make time for yourself?

“I love getting my nails and eyebrows done. They’re the little maintenance things that I try to do. Also, I love walking. I don’t care what the weather is like, I get out with the dog and when Frank’s here, we do a long walk. There’s nothing more therapeutic than that. I get great comfort from being outside, moving, getting a coffee along the way. You put the world to rights and come home feeling energised. I’m not a massive gym person.”

© Instagram Christine also guest presents Lorraine

What are your plans for Christmas?

“It’s always family-orientated and centred around the children. They’re at the perfect age where they know who Santa is and they’re very engaged and excited. I’ve always been a Christmas person, I love the lead-up to it. Hopefully, I don’t ruin Christmas Day dinner – that stresses me out – but apart from that, I really enjoy it.”

What do you think is the key to confidence?

“When I’ve done my moisturiser and put my concealer on, I feel I’ve got enough armour to start the day. An awful lot of it is internal as well. My mother always told us: ‘Remain humble and you don’t have far to fall.’ I’m very grateful for the little things and don’t ever take anything for granted. I genuinely think a lot of happiness can come from that. Those little things all together can give you the strength to feel confident and happy.”

© Getty Christine always looks flawless

What has been your most important career lesson so far?

“Being respectful is a huge part of being successful and standing the test of time. I don’t like to cut corners, so if I’m on Loose Women or Lorraine, I’ll do my homework out of respect for the person I’m interviewing. And staying humble, for me, seems to have worked.”

© Shutterstock Christine has picked up beauty tips throughout her career

Christine's Christmas Collection:

Colour Wow Curl Wow Coco-Motion Lubricating Conditioner, £26. Visit uk.colorwowhair.com 2. Byredo Rose of No Man’s Land eau de parfum, £140 for 50ml. Visit byredo.com

No7 Limited Edition Pale Pink Eyeshadow Palette, £12. Visit boots.com

No7 Limited Edition Lipstick in Starry Nights, £12.95. Visit boots.com

No7 Limited Edition Multipurpose Highlighting Stick, £10. Visit boots.com

Only Curls Little Curls Super Shampoo, from £8. Visit onlycurls.com

INTERVIEW: KATE LOCKETT