The Beauty Authority Has Spoken: 125 Award-Winning Products
The Beauty Awards 2024: Unveiling the 3rd Annual Beauty Awards Winners!
HELLO!
2 minutes ago
Say goodbye to decision fatigue in the beauty aisle. The 3rd Annual Beauty Awards, a collaboration between Chatelaine, Châtelaine, FASHION and Hello! Canada, is here to save the day. We've assembled a dream team of industry experts—dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists and editors—to test a dizzying array of tools and products. From skincare heroes to makeup must-haves, they've narrowed it down to the top 125 winners. Discover your new beauty essentials today.

Ready to discover your new holy grails?

Click here to explore the 125 Beauty Awards winners!

