Victoria Beckham returns to being bronzed and we are obsessed

Victoria Beckham looked incredible on Instagram on Tuesday as she introduced her new product in her coveted Victoria Beckham Beauty line. The former Spice Girl introduced her new 'Golden Shimmer Body Oil' with fans and it looks incredible.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham films her beauty routine in silky bath robe

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old looked stunning in a chic black dress as she explained how to use the oil, which adds a hint of colour to the skin whilst giving an all-over body shimmer.

VB said: "It's a scented, golden shimmer body oil — an absolute must-have for the summer. I just love the beautiful, luminous glow it gives to my skin, almost a sun kissed effect with a mix of delicate gold and bronze pearls. I’m wearing it here along with a padded dress from my #VBAW24 collection, which is coming soon. Portofino ‘97 Body Oil is available now at VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com and at 36 Dover Street."

Portofino '97 Golden Shimmer Body Oil by Victoria Beckham Beauty

The £90 product has had rave reviews already. One shopper wrote on the brand's website: "WOW my skin looks nourished and glowing when I wear this out, AND it smells amazing yet subtle. Can't wait to wear this all summer long on my legs and my arms."

© Getty Victoria looking bronzed in 2007

It's interesting to see the mother-of-four enjoying products with a hint of tan again, when she previously told HELLO! in 2013 that she was over the tanned look. "I don't wear fake tan anymore," she revealed. "Sometimes I've turned orange but that's definitely a look from my past. Being overly tanned is very ageing and, dare I say it, a bit footballer's wife. Embrace your natural colour!"

It's all about learning when it comes to skincare and beauty treatments and the fashion mogul now goes for a much more natural, sun-kissed look.

Victoria loves The Organic Pharmacy self tan

Back in 2019, mum to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper also revealed that her go-to fake tan is by The Organic Pharmacy. She uploaded a photograph of the bottle in her bathroom, and wrote: "Really liking this @theorganicpharmacy self tan for my body!"

Victoria often name checks the Weleda Skin Food for prolonging her tan

Victoria also revealed what she uses to prolong her tanned colour, and it's the Weleda Skin Food. She spoke about how she has used the barguan product consistently, saying: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product." One tube of the bestselling product sells every 8 seconds, so you know it's a winner!