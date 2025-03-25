Kylie Jenner's $15m mansion under construction comes with emergency bunker

Kylie Jenner has spent the last five years overseeing construction work on a mammoth mansion in Hidden Hills, California, and it seems the cosmetics billionaire has some unusual requests when it comes to specifications.

The 27-year-old bought the plot of land from Miley Cyrus back in 2020 for $15 million, though it's likely the house will dramatically increase in value once building work is complete.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's enormous new home will have 15 bedrooms, a sports court, an outdoor swimming pool, three on-site guest houses, and a 12-car garage underneath the home.

Not only will Kylie be parking her expensive sports cars underneath the house, but the construction team are building an underground bunker in case of emergencies.

The feature might seem unusual to the average homeowner, though having space to retreat to in case of emergencies is perhaps more understandable when it comes to homeowners with large fortunes and valuable assets.

Kylie's estate is nestled away in the ultra-rural and green part of Hidden Hills which not only offers her plenty of privacy, but it also comes with a vineyard.

Although it's not known when construction work is likely to finish their work on Kylie's shiny new house, The Sun reports that once finished it'll be at least twice the size of her sister Kim Kardashian's $60 million mansion which is located in the same neighborhood.

Kylie Jenner's multi-million property portfolio

Kylie's new home isn't the only property she has under her belt. Her primary residence is a $36 million abode in Holmby Hills.

The mansion comes with a minimalist style but is not short on luxury.

It has a mammoth pool in the centre of the property with expansive patio areas to lap up the Californian sun.

Kylie's home is on an acre and has seven bedrooms, so there is plenty of room for her family and guests.

It also offers plenty of room for her growing two children, Stormi, seven, and Aire, three, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner kids also has another home in the Hidden Hills she often retreats to, though it's not clear if Kylie will keep this once work on the other Hidden Hills house is finalized.

Kylie also owns an estate in Palm Springs which neighbors her sisters Kourtney and Kim's homes, as well as her mom Kris Jenner.

Kylie parted with $3.25 million to purchase the Palm Springs house which comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool, a fully fitted professional-style kitchen and guest suites.