Best lip balms

Best lip balms
Best lip balms

The cold weather is coming on fast and our lips are already starting to suffer.

We've rounded up the very best lip balms available - whether you want to save or splurge - to keep your lips soft and healthy all year round.

Bach Rescue Remedy Balm for Lips , £6.30 from Lloyds Pharmacy

Packed full of flower essences, this balm is brilliant for revitalising your lips after a stressful day.

L’Occitane Ultra Rich Lip Balm, £6.99 from uk.loccitane.com

Made with 10% shea butter, this lip balm protects and nourishes, making chapped lips a thing of the past.

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm, £3.69 from Boots

Packed with coconut and sunflower oils, this nourishing balm has all the vitamins and essential fatty acids to keep your lips lovely and soft.

Vaseline Cocoa butter lip therapy, 1.95 Boots

Vaseline is a staple of every make-up bag, and we love this one with added chocolatey-ness!

Clarins Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm, £19 from Boots

If you’re up for a bit more of a beauty splurge, invest in this one. The reparative balm will have your lips smooth and soft in no time.

Carmex Lip Pot, Original £2.69 from Boots

Sometimes the original is best. Carmex is extremely hydrating and perfect for looking after those dry lips.

Clinique Superbalm Lip Treatment £13, from Boots

If you’re suffering from chapped lips, you can rely on the Superbalm to replenish the moisture loss and repair your pout.

Maybelline Baby Lips Lip Balm, £2.99 from Boots

If you want baby soft lips, look no further. These colourful balms give you 8 hour hydration.

Nivea Lip Tin Raspberry Rose, £2 from Boots.

If you want a balm with a tint of pink, grab this one. Perfectly pocked-sized, it keeps your lips soft and gives them a touch of colour.

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Original Ultra Moisturizing Lip Balm with SPF 15, £1.99 from Boots

Super moisturising with choccy goodness – What’s not to love?

