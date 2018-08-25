Stars and their favourite cult classic beauty products: Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Stone, Chrissy Teigen and more

﻿
10 Photos | Beauty

For every new and buzzy product with novel ingredients, there’s a cult classic that lives up to the hype. These beauty favourites have built their reputations on being tried-and-true, user-friendly and so beloved that even stars are obsessed with them. Click through for the celebrity-approved picks you should add to your regular rotation...
Love Notes: Essie’s sheer pink polish has long been a neutral go-to. Its delicate ballerina hue has even garnered a royal following, most notably the Queen, who’s said to have worn it for the past 30 years, as now do Kate and Meghan. Fan Club: The Queen, Emma Stone Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers $10, drugstores and mass-market retailers

Love Notes: This affordable oil minimizes the appearance of scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone, and delivers a wallop of hydration with a blend of calendula, rosemary, lavender and chamomile oils. Priyanka Chopra swears by its skin-smoothing abilities, while the Kardashians like using it all over. Fan Club: Priyanka Chopra,the Duchess of Cambridge, Natalie Portman Bio-Oil, $22, drugstores and mass-market retailers

Love Notes: Impossibly flattering to all skin tones, this blush built its reputation on giving a lit-from-within-glow with a shimmery (but not glittery) gold- speckled peachy-pink shade. Founder François Nars wanted a shade everyone could wear and created the ultimate your-cheeks-but-better blush. Fan Club: Jennifer Lawrence, Catherine Zeta-Jones, the Duchess of Sussex Nars Orgasm Blush, $38, sephora.ca

Love Notes: Formulated with gentle wild pansy, calendula and chamomile extract, oils and beeswax, this rich and natural soothing salve is the antidote for everything from dry skin to rough cuticles. In addition to being used backstage during fashion week and on photo shoots, it’s also loved by A-listers like Julia Roberts. “I put it on my hands after I wash the dishes, and wind up putting it on my elbows and feet,” she has said. “Before you know it, I’ve squeezed this poor little green tube into a twist!” Fan Club: Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Rihanna Weleda Skin Food, $15 for 30 ml, well.ca

Love Notes: The formula for this ultra-luxe moisturizer is based on a secret “miracle broth” containing sea kelp, along with vitamins, minerals, plus citrus, eucalyptus and sunflower oils. Longtime fan Chrissy Teigen swears by it, especially after long flights when her skin is extra-dehydrated.Fan Club: Chrissy Teigen, Kate Hudson, Charlize Theron Crème de la Mer, $260, cremedelamer.ca

Love Notes: Some celebrities banish bad hair days with Klorane’s dry shampoo. The French product consistently tops best-of lists for its ability to absorb excess oil and boost volume and can be used to achieve anything from a polished updo to artfully dishevelled waves. In a pinch, it can also freshen up limp bangs. Fan Club: Gwyneth Paltrow, Margot Robbie, January Jones Klorane Dry Shampoo, $16, drugstores and shoppersdrugmart.ca

Love Notes: This exfoliating toner may not look fancy or smell particularly appealing, but its prowess is renowned. Fans of P50T swear by its ability to brighten skin thanks to a potent medley of ingredients, which include alpha hydroxy and salicylic acids and horseradish extract. If you can’t make it to Biologique Recherche’s elegant institute on the Champs-Elysées for its sought-after facial, stock up P50T instead. Fan Club: Nicole Kidman, Mandy Moore, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Biologique Recherche Lotion P50T, $67, phsantebeaute.com

Love Notes: Since launching in 2011, one mask has sold approximately every three minutes around the world. A thick layer worn for 10 to 15 minutes promises plump, smooth and hydrated skin. Black rose extract plays a starring role alongside ingredients such as vitamin E, red vine and shea butter. Consider it the ultimate luxury in a tube. Fan Club: Salma Hayek, Emily Blunt, Laura Dern Sisley-Paris Black Rose Cream Mask $200, holtrenfrew.com

Love Notes: The secret to that supermodel glow? Makeup artist Rose-Marie Swift’s highly coveted Living Luminizer. The little highlighter pot from the natural brand leaves skin equal parts dewy and luminous (but not greasy or shiny). Rose-Marie recommends applying it on the high planes of the cheeks and the inner corners of the eyes using your fingers. Fan Club: Gisele Bündchen, Miranda Kerr, Emma Watson RMS Beauty Living Luminizer, $48, thedetoxmarket.ca

Love Notes: This spa in a bottle hydrates, tones and sets makeup all in one. Packed with essential oils and plant extracts, the face mist includes Caudalie’s signature grape water. Victoria Beckham spritzes it during flights and before landing as a pick-me-up. “I also love to have a bottle in my beach bag as it’s the ultimate refresher and has a beautiful cooling effect on the skin,” she revealed. Fan Club: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Victoria Beckham Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $59, caudalie.ca

