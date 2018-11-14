18 Photos | Beauty

Beauty crackers and baubles to give your Christmas tree the ultimate makeover

Sorry, but these are too cute to give away...

Let's face it, without crackers, is it even Christmas? And what's more, we've come a long way since tacky plastic toys, paper hats - and don't even get us started on the jokes. These days, our favourite beauty brands always release an impressive selection of fabulous crackers which have the best beauty products hidden inside. A great alternative for your Christmas dinner table, they are also a great gift idea for your best friends - you just can't go wrong with this Christmas staple. And if crackers aren't for you - why not amp up your tree with some beauty baubles? Made in the prettiest of colours, you can hang them up and when it's time to take down the festive decor, you will have lots of makeup and trinkets to enjoy. Genius!

 

Ok, so you may be loading up on Turkey, roast potatoes and third helping of Christmas pud, but you can pretend to be healthy (well, your skin anyway) with the Superfood cracker by Elemis. This glorious white and gold offering contains a Superfood facial wash and moisturiser - the ideal duo for detoxifying your face after the boozy festivities.

 

Superfood Essentials cracker, £15, Elemis

emma-hardie-christmas-cracker

After a stocking filler with a difference? Emma Hardie's All is Bright Cracker is just what you need. The stylish silver set contains a mini pot of the iconic Cleansing Balm, as well as a travel-size treatment mask and a professional cleansing cloth. This little set is ideal for taking away with you on your holidays due to its compact size.

 

All is Bright Cracker, £15, Emma Hardie

nuxe-beauty-cracker

If you are on the receiving end of this cracker, make sure you win - you won't want to miss out! Containing four hero products from Nuxe, including the Huile Prodigieuse (one of the best multi-purpose oils money can buy) it's a gorgeous set and for just £10, you can't go wrong.

 

Christmas Cracker, £10, Nuxe

loccitane-beauty-christmas

Vanilla and almond are scents of the season and if you are a fan of all things moorish, L'Occitane's Christmas Bauble will be right up your street, This artisan-style sphere contains a sumptuous Almond Shower Oil, Delicious Almond Soap and a matching Delicious Almond Hand Cream. Mmm...

 

My Sweet Essentials Bauble, £12, L'Occitane

jo-malone-bauble

Now THIS  is what you call a Christmas miracle! Jo Malone's Christmas Ornament houses a Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne together with a mellow English Pear & Freesia Body Crème, all wrapped up in the prettiest decoration to jazz up your tree. 

 

Christmas Ornament, £22, Jo Malone 

too-faced-beauty-cracker

Makeup fans will be all over this bad boy from Too Faced. The pretty pink packaging contains a mini Better Than Sex Mascara - one of the most talked about mascaras ever - AND a Melted Matte-Tallic lipstick. Dreamy.

 

Limited Edition Beauty Cracker, £14, Too Faced

christian-louboutin-lipstick

You'd be forgiven in keeping this beauty for yourself. Inspired by Christina Louboutin handbags and shoes, the Sheer Voile Lip Colour comes in a gold-toned, embossed vial that comes attached to a ribbon - and it's almost too gorgeous for the Christmas tree. We love the shade Rose du Desert - which is a blush toned mauve that would is best applied under the mistletoe…

 

Sheer Voile Lip Colour, £70, Christian Louboutin  

molton-brown-bauble

Have you ever seen anything quite so fabulous? Molton Brown has released a shower gel bauble that is so festive - and such a gorgeous gift. With top notes of cinnamon leaf, nutmeg and bergamot, the Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold shower gel is a total treat. It even has 24-carat gold leaf extract floating inside.

 

Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold Festive Shower Gel Bauble, £12, Molton Brown

jo-malone-christmas-cracker

If you are stuck with what to buy your bestie for Xmas - Jo Malone's cracker is a sure-fire winner. It almost seems a shame to break open the glittery packaging - but when there's a mini cologne, hand and body wash and body creme inside, why ever not?

 

Christmas Cracker, £32, Jo Malone London

molton-brown-cracker

This festive cracker would make the most amazing gift for any bath lover. It contains four bath and shower gels in a generous 50ml bottles that smell too good to miss. it's a difficult task, but our fave has to be the Fiery Pink Pepper.

 

Exquisite Treats Festive Treats Cracker, £20, Molton Brown

bod-glitter-bauble

If you want a bit of Christmas glitz, BOD's bauble has everything you need for that festive sparkle. The purple cube houses a Pink Salt & Coconut Glitter Body Scrub, as well as a pot of Mermaid Glitter Gel to give your legs a delicate shimmery gleam. 

 

Shake That Bod! Glitter Goodies bauble, £8.00 BOD @ Holland & Barrett 

bomb-cosmetics-cracker

Make bath time even more fun with an abundance of bath treats - all packed into the kitschiest Christmas cracker. The set features three fizzing bath bombs that are almost too cute to use!

 

Berry Christmas Cracker, £6.99 Bomb Cosmetics at Ebay    

sleep-tight-this-works-bauble

If you are having trouble sleeping (us, most days) then you will be delighted to get your hands on the Sleep Tight Christmas Trio from this works. This little kit contains three bedtime blends that are formulated with natural oils to help you reach the land of nod quicker. And how cute is this bauble?

 

Sleep Tight, £13, thisworks

sanctuary-spa-bauble

On a budget? Look no further than The Sanctuary Spa. We love this adorable Shooting Star gift set - it contains a 50ml Body Scrub and a Wet Skin Moisture Miracle - also 50ml - all packaged in the cutest star decoration that would look fabulous on your tree. 

 

Shooting Star Shower Duo, £6.00, Sanctuary Spa 

eyeko-beauty-cracker

This Christmas - the eyes have it. And if you are in the running for new mascara, you need to check out the Eyeko Christmas cracker. The handsomely wrapped, royal blue design contains the ultimate duo - a Black Magic mascara and an Eye Do eyeliner, for just £15. 

 

Festive Flutter Eye Duo, £15, Eyeko @ The Hut

ren-skincare-bauble

The perfect gift for the girl that needs a serious wind down - Ren have just the tree decoration! The cute blue box contains a travel-sized bath oil that will leave your skin feeling soft and supple - and not to mention relaxed. 

 

Atlantic Kelp Set, £10 Ren Skincare

missguided-perfume-bauble

Ladies that love all things frothy will love this fragrance bauble from Missguided. Housed in a neat square box, the 'Babe Dreams' scent has patchouli, rich amber and vanilla with red fruity top notes. It even comes with a fluffy keyring as well as pocket-sized version of the scent. Cute! 

 

Babe Dreams bauble gift set, £8.00, Missguided

birchbox-skincare-cracker

Those clever people at Birchbox have produced two beauty crackers for Christmas and we can safely say that we want both. Inside you will find a bundle of treats from some of your favourite brands including Benefit and Rituals.

 

Skincare & Makeup crackers, £15.00 each, Birchbox 

