25 Photos | Health and Beauty

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles

Which one is your favourite?

...
Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles
You're reading

Duchess Kate's best ever hairstyles

1/25
Next

Victoria Beckham just revealed her Poundland beauty buy she ALWAYS uses

The stylish royal showed off her 60's style fringe while visiting the Anna Freud Centre in London.

Attending the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth, Kate was ready for a day of sport with her hair tied back into a chic ponytail.

Making the most of the sunshine, the elegant royal chose one of her world-famous bouncy blow dries for a day out watching the tennis at Wimbledon.

The Duchess looked the epitome of elegance with her hair styled into a low chignon and accessorised with a cream hat for daughter Princess Charlotte's christening.

Enjoying a day out with Prince George to watch Prince William at the Polo, Kate was the epitome of laidback chic wearing her hair down in tousled waves.

The Duchess looked every inch a beauty icon as she stepped out of the Lindo Wing with Prince William to introduce Princess Charlotte to the world, with her hair looking as flawless as ever styled in tumbling waves.

The Duchess looked every inch a beauty icon with her glossy brunette locks in a low bun and paired with a statement blue hat as she joined Prince William and Prince Harry for a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan.

Prince George's mother was radiant as she visited Margate, wearing her hair up in a sleek ponytail with strands wrapped around the nape for a glossy finish.

During a visit to Plymouth, the stylish royal wore her hair down in tumbling locks with a middle parting.

Keeping her hair off her face with a stylish brown hat as she joined the rest of the royal family at church on Christmas Day.

Kate looked relaxed with her hair left down in natural tousled waves as she visited a Scout Colony.

Tying her hair up into a chic ponytail while visiting New York with Prince William.

The Duchess did glitz and glamour with an elegant chignon for an evening out with Prince William in the Big Apple.

Kate showed off her beauty credentials with a chic ponytail featuring a wraparound detail during a visit to New York with Prince William.

The Duchess wore her hair down in elegant tousled curls as she and Prince William attended a basketball game in New York.

Kate's wedding day 'do was truly enchanting. The 'half-up, half-down' look has been dubbed the 'demi-chignon' and was created especially for Kate by her trusted hairdressers James Pryce and Richard Ward.

Her iconic wedding day hairstyle was finished off beautifully by the Queen Mother's tiara and a pair of drop-diamond earrings, just visible in front of her cascading curls

Beaming with happiness, Kate Middleton announces her engagement with Prince William wearing the iconic Chelsea Blow Dry that will earn her the title of 'Most Envied Hair'

Pulling her hair into a simple half-up, half-down style the newly named Kate Middleton drew attention to the gorgeous tilted hat she wore to the wedding of Zara Phillips to Mike Tindall.

Perching on top of Kate's half-up, half down curls - similar to the hairstyle she wore for her wedding - was a floral netted Jane Taylor fascinator as she attended the Queen's Diamond Jubilee lunch.

Timelessly elegant, Kate showed that she wasn't scared of shying away from her iconic hairstyle. Here she is wearing a low braided bun to the London Olympic Gala which was fixed in place by a team from hairdresser Richard Ward's Chelsea salon

Pairing her beret-style headwear with a chic low bun at the Irish Guards' St Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in March 2013.

Opting for her trademark cascading curls for a dinner at the University of St. Andrews.

Keeping it casual and natural during an event in Anglesey in August of last year.

Her first Christmas as part of the royal family, Kate attends Sandringham in a berry-hued velvet hat tilted to reveal her impeccably styled festive curls.

Famous for her glossy locks, Kate is rarely seen with her hair up. But when she does, the royal wows with intricate updos and usually uses a hairnet to keep everything in place. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries