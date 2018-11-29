10 Photos | Beauty

It's Christmas party season! Check out these celebrity nail art ideas for truly glamorous talons

Ooh we love a sparkly nail…

Whoop whoop, it's Christmas party time! That means sparkly outfits, killer heels and shimmery eyeshadow. And don't forget to paint those often forgotten fingernails – a jazzy nail can totally make a festive outfit. If you're bored of the same old Santa red, then we've come to your rescue with a fabulous round up of nail art ideas from a stylish bunch of celebs. Think geometric patterns, stick on jewels and mesmerising metallics.

Check out the following for your winter nail painting plan…

Gold meets leopard

Loving this nail look from Myleene Klass. She's gone for full on shimmer with golden nails then painted one in a leopard print like Mel B. So cool!

scarlett

Festive bow

Scarlett Johansson's sweet red bow nail is the best thing ever for Christmas. Understated yet super chic, the actress updates plain red with a pretty twist.

jessie-j

The silver shimmer

Who needs red when you can sparkly in silver? Jessie J shows us how it's done with these sublime metallic silver nails.

jordin-sparks

Fiery copper

Ooh this is such a stunning shade! Singer Jordin Sparks goes all fiery on us with this gorgeous copper polish. So copying this.

rita-ora

Nail jewels

Ok, so this is fairly OTT, but Rita Ora gives us some great nail inspo with her stick on jewels. Choose a few select costume gems for that added bling and your nails will definitely get noticed.

heidi

Christmas tree nails

Fancy channelling your Christmas tree through your nails? Then make like Heidi Klum and paint your talons a shiny shade of green. Fab.

mel

Leopard print nails

Wow wow wow! Check out these amazing animal print nails by none other than Scary Spice Mel B. This has got to be the nail look of the season.

kelly-clarkson

The disco nail

We're obsessed with this! Kelly Clarkson totally rocked the disco nail in this snap. The singer kept her other nails in a dark shade with an edgy silver line detail, then went all out glam on just one nail. Amazing.

zoe

Golden flowers

Just adore this! Zooey Deschanel's pretty white and golden floral nail art is so beautiful, we think it works for any season, but it's extra special at Christmas.

carrie-preston

Polka nails

How cute is this alternate red and white nail art on actress Carrie Preston? Loving the little dot detail too – a super sweet take on Christmas with a polka twist.

