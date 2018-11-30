Christmas Gift Guide

The best beauty Christmas gifts for 2018

jo-malone-cologne-set

Jo Malone London Luxury Cologne Collection

Nothing makes a gal happier than an illusive Jo Malone cream box tied with a black ribbon - and this stunning Luxury Cologne Collection is not to be missed. Inside the bouji holographic box is 25 of the brand’s best-love fragrances in miniature form. One for (almost) every day of the month!

£370, Jo Malone

huda-nude-beauty-palette

The New Nude Palette

Huda Beauty’s The New Nude Palette is almost too good to give away. This slim compact contains 18 brand new, hugely pigmented shades - in every neutral colour you could think of. There’s mattes, glittery metallics and shimmering shadows that have an insane colour payoff and are buttery, soft, and you can even add water to create a smoking eyeliner.

£56, Huda Beauty

elemis-beauty-gift-set

Elemis Superfood Super Skin Gift Set

For ladies that love to give themselves a first-rate, at home facial - the Superfood Super Skin Gift Set from Elemis is a sure-fire winner. Containing a facial wash, oil and day cream from the Superfood range; the natural ingredients will boost your skin immediately. It’s worth £95 but comes in at an affordable £65. Result!

£65, Elemis

glossier-lip-trio

Glossier Balm Dotcom Trio

Millennial brand of the moment Glossier have dominated beauty pages this year - and one of the brand’s most popular products has to be Balm Dotcom - a multi-purpose gel that comes in six different flavours from birthday cake to coconut. Now you can pick up a trio set for Christmas - which is guaranteed to last you all year long.

£25, Glossier

pixi-glow-tonic-holiday-edition

Pixi Glow Tonic Holiday Edition

You may not be your healthiest at Christmas - but your skin can be! The iconic Pixi Glow Tonic (the first of its kind which contains 5% glycolic acid) is now available in a special 100ml Holiday Edition which comes in the sparkliest of boxes and for just £10 - you can’t go wrong.

£10, Pixi

atkinsons-gold-fair-in-mayfair

Atkinsons Gold Fair in Mayfair

And the prize for the most extra perfume bottle goes to.... Atkinsons Gold Fair in Mayfair. Designed in collaboration with Christopher Jenner, this gem of a scent contains nutmeg, sage and iris and smells totally sumptuous. And who could resist this gold shattered glass effect bottle? It certainly brings the Midas touch this Christmas...

£180, Atkinsons

diptyque-christmas-candle-set

Diptyque Holiday Candles

Anything from Diptyque is a full-proof present for any beauty fan and the brand’s Christmas candles are too beautiful not to mention! We are loving the set of three Holiday candles, in Pine Tree of Light, Exquisite Almond and Amber Balm. Once you have finished with them, the glass jars can be used as special keepsakes.

£155, Diptyque

benefit-makeup-chrsitmas-gift-set

Gimme Some Sugar makeup set

Shaped like the dreamy, three-tiered birthday cake you never had, this delicious display from Benefit contains four of the brand’s best-loved products - Hoola Bronzer, Rollerlash mascara, High Beam and Porefessional, ensuring you will look your best this Christmas.

£39.50, Benefit Cosmetics

kiehls-crem-de-corps

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey

Everyone's favourite body moisturiser Creme de Corps from Kiehl's has had the ultimate Christmas makeover and we know you are going to love it. With essences of whipped honey and milk, it has the creamiest texture that absorbs into the skin without leaving so much as a dot of grease. And how about the gorgeous festive packaging? Designed by Andrew Bannecker, it has Yuletide written all over it.

£37, Kiehl's

ouai-trio-hair-set

Three Ouai Kit

The brand invented by the Kardashian's hairdresser Jen Atkin - Ouai provides your mane with the ultimate treat. The trio set contains the ever-popular texturizing foam as well as a volumizing and wave spray. Plus, there's even six clips that keep tresses in place whilst you style. The ideal holiday kit - it will look just perfect in your beach #flatlay.

£25, Ouai

