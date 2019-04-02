﻿
Teeth transformations! Before and after pictures of celebs including Holly Willoughby and Victoria Beckham

If you work in showbiz it's essentially a prerequisite that you have a showbiz smile. At the snap of a paparazzi lens or the re-angling of a television studio camera, you've got to be prepared to flash your perfect gnashers on cue. Little surprise then that celebrities including Holly Willoughby, Victoria Beckham, Michelle Keegan and Christine Lampard have undergone a few tweaks here and there to get their million-dollar smile looking top notch. See the before and after pictures below…

 

Holly Willoughby

The This Morning presenter doesn't appear to have had much work done on her teeth however it looks very likely she's had them subtly straightened and whitened throughout the years.

Victoria Beckham

Throwback to 1997 and VB's teeth certainly look different, right? Today they're perfectly straight and predictably bright.

 

Michelle Keegan

The former Coronation Street star has arguably one of the brightest smiles on the red carpet and it's undeniably got a whole lot brighter since the left hand picture was taken in 2008.

Amanda Holden

The Britain's Got Talent judge has almost certainly had the full celebrity teeth treatment over the years and she looks stunning.

Abbey Clancy

The model's smile has also altered since she was snapped on the football field in 2004. These days her teeth are noticeable straighter and brighter.

 

Cheryl

It's been widely speculated that Cheryl opted for veneers following her success as a pop star. What do you reckon?

Nicola Roberts

Cheryl's former bandmate, Nicola Roberts, is said to have gone for veneers too. The jury's out.

Christine Lampard

The Loose Women presenter had a Hollywood-grade smile for a long time, however in recent years it's got even whiter.

 

Andrea McLean 

Another Loose Women presenter who's not afraid to show off her whitened smile - gorgeous, isn't it?

