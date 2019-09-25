﻿
35 Photos | Beauty

The best beauty advent calendars for 2019: From Marks & Spencer to John Lewis, Boots No7 & MORE

A lipstick a day keeps the Grinch at bay! Shop beauty advent calendars this way...

...
The best beauty advent calendars for 2019: From Marks & Spencer to John Lewis, Boots No7 & MORE
You're reading

The best beauty advent calendars for 2019: From Marks & Spencer to John Lewis, Boots No7 & MORE

1/35
Next

7 best new shows on Netflix to watch this week
charlotte tilbury advent calendar closed 2019
1/35

We're ready to put our hands in the air and admit that, yes, we at HELLO! are in fact, beauty addicts, and as self-confessed beauty addicts we are calling all our fellow lipstick hoarders and highlighter magpies to let you know that it's beauty advent calendar time. This means that in December, you can enjoy a beauty treat every day until Christmas and if that's not a reason for Christmas cheer we don't know what is.

From Fortnum & Mason to Clarins and Boots No7, we have an array of swoon-worthy beauty advent calendars for you to enjoy this year. So, ditch the inferior chocolate calendars and upgrade to one - or two - of these beauties

nuxe-beauty-advent-calendar
2/35

The NUXE Advent Calendar 2019

Nuxe is one of those addictive skincare brands that has gained a loyal following over the years and for good reason - if you have ever tried its orange blossom and vanilla scent you will understand! Boasting THREE versions of its cult Huile Prodigieuse body oil, including one 30ml version and a range of new releases all in one box, the Nuxe calendar is sure to be one on every beauty lover's Christmas list. 

 

SHOP: Nuxe Advent Calendar, £59.00NUXE

lumene-calendar
3/35

The Lumene Advent Calendar 2019

Fans of Nordic skincare will be delighted with the Lumene Advent Calendar! This pretty white box (giving us all the Frozen vibes) contains 24 treats, including skincare and makeup must-haves. Our faves include the Waterproof eye & lip make-up remover and the Hydra micellar water - so refreshing! Also, everything is 100 percent recyclable, as well as vegan-friendly. 

 

SHOP: Lumene Advent Calendar, £89.90Lumene

MAC-advent-calendar
4/35

The MAC Advent Calendar 2019

If you're a make-up lover, chances are that you've grown up with MAC cosmetics. From the iconic Velvet Teddy lipstick the popular Strobe Cream and of course, the cult MAC Fix+, MAC has gathered many loyal fans over the years. We don't mean to cause alarm, but MAC is releasing a 2019 advent calendar and it contains all three of these iconic products and more! The 25-day star-shaped advent calendar comes with everything from mascaras and eyeshadows, to lip-glasses and lipsticks. It is sure to make all your beauty wishes come true this Christmas. Mark your diaries for 24th October...

 

SHOP: The MAC beauty advent calendar,  £129, MAC Cosmetics

lush-advent-calendar
5/35

The LUSH Advent Calendar 2019

This is not a drill! LUSH has released its first-ever advent calendar! With only 500 calendars available, we're sure it is going to FLY. The 24-door offering comes packed full of festive LUSH classics such as a Butter Bear bath melt, a Jingle Spells bath bomb and a Yog Nog shower gel. The calendar even contains LUSH beauty products, including a refillable lipstick case, a lipstick refill and a glow stick highlighter. Top tip: If you don't manage to get your hands on one of the 500 calendars, LUSH also sell an epic range of Christmas selection boxes that can also be used to count down to the big day - our favourite is The Art Of Christmas Bathing which for only £100 gives you 16 bath bombs to enjoy throughout the month!

 

SHOP: The LUSH advent calendar, £195, LUSH

body-shop-advent-calendar-2019
6/35

The Body Shop Advent Calendar 2019

Can we just talk about this packaging for a moment, please? How cute are the illustrations of this festive town?! Not only that but this is a Body Shop advent calendar and we all know what that means - it's absolutely stuffed with the OG fragrances that we all know and love. We're talking all the classic scents from coconut to mango and even white musk in an array of scrubs, shower gels, their iconic body moisturisers and MORE. There are even a few special edition seasonal scents inside - one second... *RUNS to the body shop*

 

SHOP: Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar, £45, The Body Shop

ESPA-advent-calendar
7/35

The ESPA  Advent Calendar 2019

Sometimes the idea of going to a spa is all well and good but when it comes round to leaving the house after a long and stressful day it just doesn't feel worth it! Well, that's where the ESPA advent calendar comes in. Already known to be THE brand for bringing the spa to your home, with 25 doors - yes, 25 - this luxury advent calendar brings you enough spa products to spa at home every day of the week. You'll never have to weigh up leaving your house or not again - it's a Christmas miracle! 

 

SHOP: The Precious Moments Advent Calendar, £130, ESPA

kiehls-advent-calendar
8/35

The Kiehl's Advent Calendar 2019

We are so impressed with Kiehl's 12 Days of Christmas offering - it's all about sustainability. Not housed in a big clumpy cardboard box, but an organic canvas pouch which is covered in cute illustrations by Janine Rewell. We love that it can be  used again and again, year after year. It includes some of the brand's most iconic gems, from Creme de Corps to our fave Ultra Face Cream, this is a must-have for any skincare fan. 

 

SHOP: Kiehl's 12 Days of Christmas Calendar, £125, exclusive to Selfridges

jo-malone-advent-calendar
9/35

The Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2019

The Jo Malone advent calendar most likely on the top of everyone's beauty calendar list. Without fail, every year they pack the 24-day calendar with to-die-for Joe Malone goodies and without fail, every year they sell out like hotcakes - so mark your diaries and set multiple alarms on your phones for 1st October people, trust us. This year behind the dreamy doors you can not only find deluxe cult classics such as Blackberry & Bay Cologne and Peony & Blush Suede Bath Oil but also new additions to play around with like Bronze Wood & Leather Cologne Intense. From fragrances to candles and even body-care packed in this fragrance goldmine, tis' the season to smell divine! Available 1 October.

 

SHOP:  The Jo Malone Advent Calendar, £320, Jo Malone

The John Lewis Advent Calendar 2019
10/35

The John Lewis Advent Calendar 2019

John Lewis's beauty advent calendar sure is up there as one of the most exciting beauty calendar's this year so far. Boasting hero beauty products such as Charlotte Tilbury's infamous magic cream to Becca's iconic champagne pop highlighter and even Nars's longtime hero laguna bronzer this is one beauty treasure trove - and it doesn't stop there, it also contains skincare icons like Clinique, Elemis and even Sisley. Trust us, this is not one to miss this Christmas!

 

SHOP: Beauty Advent Calendar, £150, John Lewis & Partners

The Birchbox Advent Calendar 2019
11/35

The Birchbox Advent Calendar 2019

Being one of the OG beauty box subscription brands, Birchbox knows how to curate beauty products well and that is obvious with this year's advent calendar lineup. The 25-day calendar contains brands such as Bumble & Bumble, Oribe, Caudalie and Aveda - as well as fun beauty accessorises like the jade face roller. Plus, behind door 25 there is a REAL treat *look away now if you want to save the surprise* - what's the one product the majority of people choose as their desert island essential? Yep, mascara and in this bad boy, you get a FULL-SIZE Estée Lauder Sumptuous Mascara, perfect for that Christmas Day glam. Available 1 October.

 

SHOP: Birchbox Countdown to Beauty Advent Calendar, £70, Birchbox

The Jo Loves Advent Calendar 2019
12/35

The Jo Loves Advent Calendar 2019

We've heard of beauty advent calendars flying off the shelves but when it came to the Jo Loves advent calendar debut last year, fans literally blinked and they had all been snapped up in a record-breaking eight seconds. This year, the original founder of Jo Malone has packed a Christmas tree-shaped advent calendar with even more goodies than last, from shampoo to conditioner, candles, cleansers, fragrances and lotions - this calendar has everything, meaning it's THE calendar to keep a sharp eye on. Released on 8 October, we say set your alarms and make sure you get your mittens on this! Top tip: The Jo Loves calendar comes with a full size 'Christmas Trees' candle on the final day... you could open this door first so you can burn it throughout the Christmas countdown to really get in the festive mood. Available 8 October.

 

SHOP: The Jo Loves Advent Calendar, £300, Jo Loves

 

DID YOU KNOW: HELLO! has collaborated on a Friendship candle with Jo Loves and it's divine 

The Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar 2019
13/35

The Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar 2019

Can we take a second to admire this Fortum & Mason advent calendar, please? Its price tag may be large but so are the brands inside; Guerlain, Penhaligons, Chantecaille, Sol De Janeiro, Aurelia, just to name a few. The gorgeous festive advent calender holds £730 worth of products inside, therefore this what we call an investment purchase. Last year's version sold out in just two weeks, so hurry if you're in love with it, just like us! Available from the end of September.

 

SHOP: The Fortnum & Mason Beauty Advent Calendar, £197, Fortnum & Mason

penhaligons-advent-calendar
14/35

Penhaligon’s Advent Calendar 2019

If you are a lover of luxury fragrances, you'll know all about the boutique fragrance brand Penhaligon’s. Loved by the royal family, they have just launched their first ever advent calendar, giving you the perfect fragrant treat for December. Yay! There's body lotion, products for the bath and shower, fragrances and even a stunning scented candle. We wouldn't blame you for opening this all in one go.

 

SHOP: A Fragrant Countdown, £350, Penhaligon's 

The Elemis Advent Calendar 2019
15/35

The Elemis Advent Calendar 2019

If you love luxurious skin and body care then you've most probably heard of Elemis and if you haven't you need to get on this fast! The Elemis advent calendar was hot property last year selling out in just five days and this year's twenty-five doored advent calendar promises to be better than ever. Containing award-winners, bestsellers, hero products and EVEN newcomers, every-day is Christmas day behind these doors - oh and *spoiler alert* Christmas morning you will receive a full-size Pro-Collagen Marine Cream which retails at £39.55 - which if you ask us is worth getting the calendar for alone! Available now at Elemis.

 

SHOP: 25 Days of Beauty Advent calendar Elemis, £165, Elemis

The Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar 2019
16/35

The Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar 2019

The Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar is arguably one of the most coveted of the year. Being one of the first beauty brands to delve into the beauty advent calendar avenue, Charlotte just knows how to get it right every time - and her insanely good products help too. This year, Charlotte has released the 'Charlotte's Beauty universe', a 12-day calendar full of minis and full-size products, including a full-size Pillow Talk lipstick, Charlotte's most iconic, no1 bestselling lipstick. Did you know that one of these lipsticks are sold every two minutes? That's just how popular they are. There is also a full-size Colour Chameleon and Eyes to Mesmerize making this calendar a real goldmine. Oh, and the box is also 100% reusable - that's a win, win we say! Available now.

 

SHOP: Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Universe, £150, Charlotte Tilbury

The Decléor Advent Calendar 2019
17/35

The Decléor Advent Calendar 2019

Know someone who's obsessed with their skincare products? Is that person you when you look in the mirror? Well, this is THE beauty advent calendar for that skincare obsessive in your life - even if that person happens to be yourself. Decléor has released a 24-day calendar worth over £311, which is even better than last year's total. What's more, it includes six full-size products inside. It's no secret that Decléor stocks some of our favourite iconic cult products - especially the Aromessence Neroli Amara Oil Serum which you can find inside the calendar in a deluxe size. Even if you haven't tried the brand yet this is the best way to try out some of the luxe products and ensure your skin stays at bay during the winter months! 

 

SHOP: Infinite Surprises Advent Calendar, £85, Decléor

molton-brown-advent-calendar
18/35

The Molton Brown Advent Calendar 2019

We are swooning over this Santa Clause coloured advent calendar by Molton Brown. Inside this huge festive box is 24 days of luxury goodies from the royally-loved brand. There's shower gels, bath oils and body lotions galore, as well as candles and even eau de toilettes. A must-have for any fan - and they double up as great stocking fillers, too. Well, that's if you dare to share…

 

 SHOPMolton Brown Opulent Infusions Advent Calendar, £198, QVCuk

The Clarins Advent Calendar 2019
19/35

The Clarins Advent Calendar 2019

Clarins' advent calendar may look like a jewellery box on the outside but this multi-use item is filled with much more exciting gems inside. Doubling up as a 12-day beauty-filled advent calendar it comes with twelve pull-out draws full of skincare essentials from the popular brand - and its gift box ready, so no awkward wrapping - or if your us, no wrapping at all. - Available September from Boots

 

SHOP: 12 days of Christmas, Women, £60, Clarins

The Cath Kidson Advent Calendar 2019
20/35

The Cath Kidston Advent Calendar 2019

Cath Kidston does Christmas like a pro and that's a fact. The brand's cute and homely aesthetic always fits perfectly with the festive vibe - just look at this advent calender packaging! Containing hand creams and soaps galore this is the perfect advent calendar to make sure your skin survives the Christmas countdown. Plus, stay hydrated AND look chic when pulling out the stunning packaging adorned with the much-loved floral patterns. Available September from Boots.

 

SHOP: Cath Kidston Advent Calendar, £40, Boots

cath-kidson-advent-calender
21/35

The Cath Kidston Advent Calendar 2019

When a calendar is 3D in shape you just know it's going to be full to the brim with exciting products - and the Cath Kidston 3D Christmas House advent calendar sure holds just that. This 24-day beauty advent calendar is packed with pampering picks ready for you to delve into in the lead up to Christmas. This includes moisturising heroes from hand cream to lip balm and other luxurious goodies such as body wash and scents - an advent calendar perfect for all ages!

SHOP: Christmas House Shaped advent calendar, £80, Cath Kidston

The L'Occitane Advent Calendar 2019
22/35

The L'Occitane Advent Calendar 2019

L'Occitane's Luxury Calendar comes equipped with draws filled with goodies - 24 of them to be exact. Not only is it reusable but the calender comes stuffed with L'Occitane luxury best-sellers.  Ever heard of the OG Almond range? If you haven't, you're welcome. From the brand's infamous Almond Shower Oil, to the Immortelle Reset Serum and HERBEA fragrance, this calendar will have you pampered until Christmas day.  Available 19 September.

 

SHOP: The Luxury Calendar, £89, L'Occitane

The Marks & Spencer Advent Calendar 2019
23/35

The Marks & Spencer Advent Calendar 2019

Marks and Spencer's beauty hall is famous for being a beauty lover's playground - put your hands up if you've spent hours roaming the isles! Yes, we're guilty too. Packed full of cult products, hero brands and its own-brand beauty label, this is why we are SO excited for the M&S beauty advent calendar. This highly anticipated, 25-day, beauty grotto contains products worth over £300. Containing brands such as Nails INC, Murad, REN, AVEDA and LO'Occitane, as well as the iconic M&S Autograph range. It's SO packed full of goodies we may be able to take a break from the M&S beauty hall until at least the new year - although we do very much doubt that. Available 31 October.

 

SHOP: M&S Beauty Advent Calendar, £40, Marks & Spencer

The Lancome Advent Calender 2019
24/35

The Lancome Advent Calender 2019

Not only is Lancome's Hypnose mascara one of the most iconic mascaras out there, but the brand's skincare is renowned amongst skin care junkies - that's why this hefty price-tag doesn't look all so big considering it contains BOTH. Packed full of the brand's most-loved products, we can promise your face and body will thank you for this luxurious treat. Available September from Boots.

 

SHOP: Lancome Advent Calender, £95, Boots

 

SEE MORE: Elemis' limited edition advent calendar has dropped & it's next-level good

paul-and-jo-advent-calendar
25/35

The Paul & Joe Advent Calendar 2019

If you enjoy all things kitsch and adorable, Paul & Joe has the most stunning advent calendar that's just dreamy. Firstly, the packaging is truly gorgeous; it features drawings of designer Sophie Mechaly’s cats, Gipsy and Nounette. You'll find 24 treats and there's a true mix of generous samples and full-sized products. Any brand that creates cat-shaped lipsticks is a  winner in our book.

 

SHOP: The Paul & Joe Advent Calendar, £80, Paul & Joe (Available from 1 November)

The Clarins Advent Calendar for Men 2019
26/35

The Clarins Advent Calendar for Men 2019

With beauty calendars growing in popularity every year, it's no surprise that one of the most popular brands for men's skincare would treat us with the PERFECT gift for those difficult-to-buy-for men in our lives. Containing the reigning champ, Clarin's Men's Anti-Fatigue Eye Cream, amongst the 12 star products, this is already a strong YES from us. Available September from Boots.

 

SHOP: 12 days of Christmas, Men, £60, Clarins

The bareMinerals Advent Calendar 2019
27/35

The bareMinerals Advent Calendar 2019

With beauty calendars boasting an overwhelmingly large variety of products, it can be hard for those with sensitive skin to find the calendar for them. That is why the bareMinerals beauty advent calendar is SO thrilling. If you're looking for a beauty advent calendar for someone with complex or sensitive skin - this is the one for you. The brand's mineral-based products have been cult classics for beauty lovers due to them being free of harsh chemicals and additives - and this Christmas they can all be found in one gorgeous little advent calendar. Full of everything from skincare to face and cheek base, eye products and lip products - this calendar is a Christmas saviour! Available now.

 

SHOP: 24 days of clean advent calendar,£79, bareMinerals

The Nivea Advent Calendar 2019
28/35

The Nivea Advent Calendar 2019

During the winter months, we all know that our skin needs that little extra TLC, morning AND night. Nivea bosses know this fact well, which is why they've launched two advent calendars this year, one for daily moisturisation and one for a nighttime pamper. You can buy both - no judgement here - or just one, as the calendars are both incredibly versatile. Be prepared to be prepped and primed all December!

 

SHOP: Nivea House Advent Calendar & Nivea Winter Wonders Advent Calendar, £40, Nivea

The Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2019
29/35

The Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2019

Yep, that's not a typo. Hold on to your wizarding hats, Boots is launching a Harry Potter BEAUTY calendar this year and honestly, it's as magical as you'd expect. With fun products such as a Golden Finch bath bomb, Harry Potter eye mask - with accompanying scar of course - and, wait for it - a Lord Vordermort eyeshadow brush, this advent calender is a creative as JK. Rowling herself. Available September from Boots.

 

SHOP: Harry Potter Advent Calendar, £35, Boots

The Beauty Calendar in support of Macmillian Cancer Support 2019
30/35

The Beauty Calendar in support of Macmillian Cancer Support 2019

Supporting a good cause whilst also supporting your beauty addiction at the same time? It's a win-win. This advent calendar boasts best-selling products from brands such as Liz Earle, Soap & Glory, No7, MASQD, Champneys and even more for just £40 - and what's better is that every sale of this calendar donates £2 to charity. If you think about it, buying this calendar as a gift means you've gifted twice, you're practically Santa Claus in the making. Available September from Boots.

 

SHOP: Beauty Calendar in support of Macmillian Cancer Support, £40, Boots

 

RELATED: Charlotte Tilbury's beauty advent calendar has been unveiled

The L'Occitane Advent Calendar 2019
31/35

The L'Occitane Advent Calendar 2019

The Classic Advent Calendar comes shaped like a book, making it the perfect beauty bible. It has 24 doors containing star products such as the Ultra Thirst-Quenching Gel, so if you aren't a fan of the infamous Almond range - if that is possible - you can try out the rest of the brand's range throughout December and become just as addicted as us. Don't worryAlmond lovers, the Milk Concentrate is in there too. Available 19 September.

 

SHOP: The Classic Advent Calendar, £49, L'Occitane 

The FeelUnique Advent Calendar 2019
32/35

The FeelUnique Advent Calendar 2019

FeelUnique's advent calendar was so popular last year that this year there will be a choice of not one but TWO luxury calendars - one 12-day-edition and one 24-day. Decorated with a chic northern lights theme, complete with holographic packaging and cleverly named #Catchthelight, the calendar holds a 'beauty gem within' each daily box. The 24-day calendar contains luxe brands such as a Huda Beauty, REN skincare, Benefit and Shiseido - but don't be fooled into thinking the 12-day calendar falls behind as this calendar contains the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Lime Crime, Emma Hardie and even a Sigma brush - don't worry, we're considering getting both too. Available 10 October.

 

SHOP: 12 Day Advent Calendar, 24 Day Advent Calendar, £45 & £79, FeelUnique 

The Soap & Glory Advent Calendar 2019
33/35

The Soap & Glory Advent Calendar 2019

Soap & Glory is iconic for always having incredible bundle deals around Christmas time - we blame this for our ridiculous collection of Righteous Butter pots at home - but this year's advent calendar may just trump them all. With 24 days of make-up and skincare delights, including classics such as Clean On Me shower gel, Hand Food hand-cream and Sexy Mother Pucker lipgloss, all for only £42, this calendar is a complete steal! Available September from Boots.

 

SHOP: It's a Miracle on 24th Street, £42, Soap & Glory

The Glossybox Advent Calendar 2019
34/35

The Glossybox Advent Calendar 2019

Last year, beauty subscription brand, Glossybox revealed its first-ever beauty advent calendar, gaining critical acclaim and this year it's back with a bang! Retailing from just £70 for Glossybox subscribers and £80 for non-subscribers, the beauty subscription is a complete steal featuring 25 products worth over a whopping £370. The calendar offers a playground of cult beauty products and brands, with everything from Tarte to NYX and even Dermalogica. Ideal for the beauty lover in your life of any age, this is not one to miss! Available 27 September.

 

SHOP: Glossybox Advent Calendar, £70-80, Glossybox​​​​​​

The Sleek Advent Calendar 2019
35/35

The Sleek Advent Calendar 2019

Ever lost your makeup bag and tallied up how much replacing the whole thing would cost? Yep, sorry for the hideous memories. Thankfully, Sleek's 24-day calendar comes with EVERYTHING you need to paint your face; from lipsticks, lip liners, eyeliners, blush, mascara and even brushes to name a few things - all for just £40. It's a no brainer, really. Available September from Boots.

 

SHOP: New Day New Attitude, £40, Sleek

 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...