13 Photos | Beauty

The best beauty crackers and baubles for the ultimate stocking filler

The best beauty crackers and baubles for the ultimate stocking filler
The best beauty crackers and baubles for the ultimate stocking filler

Let's face it, without crackers, is it even Christmas? And what's more, we've come a long way since tacky plastic toys, paper hats - and don't even get us started on the jokes. These days, our favourite beauty brands always release an impressive selection of fabulous crackers which have the best beauty products hidden inside. A great alternative for your Christmas dinner table, they are also a cool gift idea for your best friends. And if crackers aren't for you - why not amp up your tree with some beauty baubles? Made in the prettiest of colours, you can hang them up, and when it's time to take down the festive decor, you will have lots of makeup and trinkets to enjoy. Genius!

 

If you are stuck at what to buy your bestie for Xmas - Jo Malone's cracker is a sure-fire winner. It almost seems a shame to break open the glittery packaging - but when there's a mini cologne, hand and body wash and body creme inside, why ever not?

 

Christmas cracker, £32, online exclusive, Jo Malone London

So the prize for the cutest bauble has to go to this festive green number from Beauty Blender. Nestled amongst the pretty packaging is a beautyblender sponge - which will give you the flawless base of your dreams - and a super cute gemstone shaped cleanser, to get it squeaky clean.

 

The Jewel Box, £19, Beauty Blender at Cult Beauty

We are loving Caudalie's Christmas cracker this year! An ideal gift for a friend or as a fancy table decoration, it contains some of the brand's best-selling hydration essentials in handy travel sizes.

 

Caudalie Vinosource Hydration Minis Cracker, £10, Caudalie at Feel Unique

Everyone knows Charlotte Tilbury's lipstick are iconic, and when we saw the Mini Hot Lips Charms, we were instantly so impressed. This adorable handbag bauble has a trio of mini Hot Lips 2 lipsticks including JK Magic (a pinky nude), Amazing Amal (a berry pink) and Viva La Vergara ( a rich burgundy.) Definitely one to keep for yourself ladies...

 

Mini Hot Lips Charms, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

It's imperative to have kissable lips at Christmas, right? And what better way to not only sport a full rich red but also keep your pout moisturised all day, than a swipe of a long-lasting, high pigment lipstick. Elizabeth Arden's Red Door Red comes in this cute bauble gift box that is screaming to popped on your tree.

 

Bauble Gift Box + Beautiful Color Lipstick Red Door Red, £22, Elizabeth Arden

After a stocking filler with a difference? Emma Hardie's Daily Essentials Cracker is just what you need. The stylish set contains a mini pot of the iconic Cleansing Balm, as well as a travel-size face cream, primer and a professional cleansing cloth. This little set is ideal for taking away with you on your holidays due to its compact size.

 

Emma Hardie Daily Essentials Collection, £26, Look Fantastic

Eve Lom's travel-friendly set comes in this pretty, blush pink hanging ornament. It contains a mini pot of the brand's 5-in-1 iconic cleanser and cloth.  After all that prosecco and plates of mince pies, our skin will be in need of this pick-me-up...

 

Iconic Cleanse Ornament, £18, Eve Lom at Space NK

Now THIS  is what you call a Christmas miracle! Jo Malone's Christmas Ornaments house a miniature cologne and matching body cream, all wrapped up in the prettiest decoration to jazz up your tree. There's two to collect, and yep, we want both!

 

Christmas Ornament, £24, Jo Malone London

We challenge you to name us a lady who doesn't love Liz Earle! The brand has gone all out with their Christmas gifts this year, and the Revitalise Skin Duo comes in this sweet white and gold pouch - the ideal stocking filler. It contains a Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser and Instant Boost Skin Tonic in handy travel sizes. Once you use in them, we just know you will want the full-size version.

 

Revitalise Skin Duo, £13, Liz Earle

Not that you ever need an excuse to update your makeup bag, but seeing it's Christmas and all, Marc Jacobs Thrillology bauble contains three travel-size products. Their bestselling lip gloss, eyeliner and mascara is housed in this glittering ornament, which is just what you need if your Secret Santa is calling…

 

Thrillogy 3-Piece Mini Bestsellers Set, £20, Marc Jacobs Beauty at Harvey Nichols

Give your skin the ultimate detox before the big day with Origins Joyful Masks Nature-Infused Mask Duo. Inside this cute cube you will find a generous 30ml Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask, (which will help draw out impurities) and a Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask with Avocado & Swiss Glacier Water - that you leave on when you sleep. What a great pair!

 

Joyful Masks Nature-Infused Mask Duo, £12, Origins

We don't know about you, but we'd love to see our favourite makeup hanging from the Christmas tree. With that in mind, say hello to Benefit's Stocking Stuffers (great name, right?) The brand has released their cult classics in mini form and they come in these cute boxes you can easily have as part of your festive decor. We've got our eye on BADgal Bang - the best volumizing mascara on the block. 

 

BADgal BANG! Mini Stocking Stuffer, £11, Benefit Cosmetics

The Duchess of Sussex's favourite skincare brand Sarah Chapman has got the most luxurious treat for skincare fans this Christmas. The Elixir Duo comes in the most gorgeous gold box that can easily hang, and houses the iconic Morning Facial (which will plump your skin instantly) and an Overnight Facial, (which firms and brightens the skin as you sleep.) Worth £106, it's yours for £74.

 

Elixir Duo Christmas 2019, £74, Sarah Chapman

 

