Colour and care: Hide your roots - without a hairdresser

When she exchanged her natural dark colour for sun-kissed blonde, Victoria Beckham wasn't once caught out with visible rootage. If yours are starting to peep through, here's a quick cheat to act as a distraction until you have time to get the colour on. Wrap large sections of hair around large Velcro rollers, then set with heat from a blowdryer before allowing to cool and shaking loose with fingers. You'll get root lift, movement and body, which helps cover regrowth and draws the eye away from the scalp.