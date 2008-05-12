﻿

Colour and care: Hide your roots - without a hairdresser

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment

When she exchanged her natural dark colour for sun-kissed blonde, Victoria Beckham wasn't once caught out with visible rootage. If yours are starting to peep through, here's a quick cheat to act as a distraction until you have time to get the colour on. Wrap large sections of hair around large Velcro rollers, then set with heat from a blowdryer before allowing to cool and shaking loose with fingers. You'll get root lift, movement and body, which helps cover regrowth and draws the eye away from the scalp.

More on:

More about library

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment