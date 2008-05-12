Colour and care: Hide your roots - without a hairdresser
When she exchanged her natural dark colour for sun-kissed blonde, Victoria Beckham wasn't once caught out with visible rootage. If yours are starting to peep through, here's a quick cheat to act as a distraction until you have time to get the colour on. Wrap large sections of hair around large Velcro rollers, then set with heat from a blowdryer before allowing to cool and shaking loose with fingers. You'll get root lift, movement and body, which helps cover regrowth and draws the eye away from the scalp.
Latest comments